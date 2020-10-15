Joe Biden leads Donald Trump more than 13 points in Pinellas County

President Donald Trump is poised for a walloping in Pinellas County, according to a new St. Pete Polls survey out Thursday.

The poll has former Vice President Joe Biden leading Trump by 13.5 points at 55% to 41.5% with only 2% of voters undecided.

That’s a remarkable lead for the Democratic candidate considering Trump carried Pinellas County four years ago by just over 1% over then-candidate Hillary Clinton. That means Trump is underperforming in the purple county by nearly 15-points.

A break out of demographics in the poll shows Trump struggling with partisan cross-over appeal. While 11% of Democrats indicated they planned to vote for Trump, more than 21% of Republicans said they were voting for Biden. Meanwhile, Biden claims more than 56% support among independent voters while Trump’s share is just over 38%.

Trump’s campaign has been fighting to capture a larger share of both Hispanic and senior voters, but significantly trials Biden in both voting demographics. Hispanic voters in Pinellas County are breaking for Biden 54% to 43% while senior voters 70 and older support Biden 55% to 41%.

Biden leads Trump in every demographic, including among White voters who statewide Trump is claiming. Among White voters, 51% support Biden while only 45% support Trump. Black voters favor Biden by a whopping 92% to 5% margin.

Women are breaking for Biden in Pinellas County 56% to 41% while men favor Biden 54% to 42%.

Biden’s most loyal age demographic are voters age 50-69 with 57% support to Trump’s 40%. That’s the largest age demographic polled with 690 of the poll’s 1,724 responses. What’s perhaps most shocking is Biden’s second most loyal age demographic in the county are the oldest cohort, of whom 437 were polled.

Voters age 30-49 back Biden 53% to 43% while those 18-29 support Biden 53% to 44%.

Trump’s underperformance in the county is a potentially indicative sign statewide. With statewide polls continually showing Trump lagging behind Biden, the most recent by two points, Trump needs to carry counties he won in 2016 and over perform in counties he lost four years ago. With Trump trailing nearly 15 points in Pinellas compared to the 2016 election, he’s now under performing in both Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, two of the state’s most populous counties.

The St. Pete Polls survey was conducted Oct. 14 and has a 2.4% margin of error.