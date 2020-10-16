Latino Victory Fund, House Majority PAC team up for six-figure ad buy backing Debbie Mucarsel-Powell

The Latino Victory Fund and House Majority PAC are launching a six-figure Spanish-language radio ad buy looking to boost Debbie Mucarsel-Powell‘s reelection bid in Florida’s 26th Congressional District.

“The new radio ad ‘Más Trabajo, Menos Politiquería’ highlights Debbie Mucarsel-Powell’s immigrant roots and her support for working families and small businesses disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” reads a release on the new ad campaign.

The groups are also targeting Mucarsel-Powell’s Republican opponent, current Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez. It criticizes the Mayor’s decision to extend a contract at Miami International Airport with Munilla Construction Management (MCM). MCM was one of the firms behind the FIU bridge that collapsed and killed six people.

The Miami-Dade County Commission also approved extending that airport contact with MCM.

“While Carlos Giménez has been looking out for himself and the special interests, Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell has been a strong advocate in Congress for Miami-Dade’s working families and small businesses,” said Abby Curran Horrell, the House Majority PAC’s executive director.

“Whether fighting for access to affordable health care or working to protect Florida’s waters from polluters, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell has always remembered who she’s fighting for.”

The Latino Victory Fund is also running a digital ad campaign backing Mucarsel-Powell’s legislative priorities during her first term in office.

“Over the past two years, Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell has been a champion for affordable health care, gun safety, the environment, and immigration reform. Latino Victory Fund is proud to fight on Congresswoman Mucarsel-Powell’s behalf and ensure voters are aware of her lifelong commitment and service to the working families of South Florida,” said Mayra Macías, the Latino Victory Fund executive director.

Mucarsel-Powell and Giménez are locked in a seemingly tight battle in CD 26. While election analysts predict a close race, Mucarsel-Powell has been raising significantly more money than Giménez. The latest reports show Mucarsel-Powell has raised more than $5.9 million this cycle as compared to just $1.7 million for Giménez.