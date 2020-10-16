Connect with us

Tampa Bay

Court clears way for lawsuits in power plant accident

Tampa Bay

Janet Long nabs bipartisan support from 14 Pinellas County mayors

Tampa Bay

Court clears way for lawsuits in power plant accident

A three-judge panel ruled Tampa Electric did not have immunity.

on

A state appeals court Friday rejected arguments that Tampa Electric Co. should be shielded from lawsuits stemming from injuries suffered by two men during a 2017 accident at the utility’s Big Bend Power Station in Hillsborough County.

The injuries were suffered by Donald Gansner and James Carter, who were employees of Zachry Industrial Inc., which had a contract with Tampa Electric to do maintenance work at the power plant, according to the decision by a panel of the 2nd District Court of Appeal.

The Oct. 24, 2017, accident involved a door on a condenser unit blowing open and releasing a large amount of water that struck the men. Gansner, Carter and family members filed two lawsuits against Tampa Electric.

The utility, however, argued that it should receive immunity from the lawsuits because Gansner and Carter were limited to workers’ compensation insurance benefits, which they received through Zachry Industrial, according to the decision.

A Hillsborough County circuit judge ruled against Tampa Electric, finding that it was not entitled to workers’ compensation immunity because it was not the “statutory employer” of the men under state law.

That prompted the utility to go to the appeals court, but a three-judge panel issued a 10-page opinion Friday upholding the circuit court ruling.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.