Florida reports 2.5K new cases of the coronavirus

More than 16,100 people have died from Florida cases.

The number of coronavirus infections in Florida seesawed downward Sunday, as state health officials reported 2,500 new cases and 50 additional deaths from the pandemic.

Since the outbreak began in Florida in March, the state has now recorded more than 755,000 cases — just behind the country’s two most populous states, California and Texas. Health officials reported more than 16,100 people have died from Florida cases.

About 2,000 people were in Florida hospitals primarily because of COVID-19.

Over the past week, the daily average of new infections stood just shy of 3,000.

Over the past eight months, more than 5.7 million test results have been reported to the Florida Health Department, with the vast majority of them testing negative for the virus. The overall infection rate over that period was slightly more than 13%.

State officials say the positivity rate associated with the cases reported on Sunday was 4.7%.

  1. LINDIESUE

    October 18, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    65 with underlying condition here in FL who has been sheltering in place since end of Feb. Will leave apt. for the 1st time in 9 mos., donned with mask and gloves, to vote in person to re-elect Donald Trump NO MATTER WHAT!!! NO MATTER WHAT!!! Both sons voting to re-elect Trump, too. Also here in FL!!!!!!!!!

    Reply

