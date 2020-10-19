Kamala Harris brings drive-thru democracy to Orlando

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for Vice President, visited Orlando Monday as part of a two-city Florida swing.

With early in-person voting beginning in many parts of the state, turnout continues at a torrid pace, with Democrats and perhaps left-leaning NPA voters driven to end the Donald Trump era.

Harris showed up to ensure the work continues at a “drive in” socially distanced rally where participants stayed near their cars and socially distanced, a contrast to COVID-agnostic Republican rallies in the late stages of this campaign season.

The Senator offered a rapid fire summation of “everything” that is on the ballot in 2020 as enthusiastic horns filled the air.

“Joe Biden is on the ballot in 2020! And we’re going to get this done,” Harris said, noting the stakes.

“One in eight Floridians described their household as being hungry in September. One in five said they couldn’t pay the rent,” Harris noted, before launching into a reverie about the debates so far on the presidential level as presenting “contrasts.”

The candidate went into familiar scripts, including a narrative about the President’s “coverup” of the coronavirus crisis, that look poised to be part of the candidate’s closing arguments over the next two weeks nationwide.

Trump “denied facts, denied science, and lied to the American people,” the Senator said.

Harris also discussed Trump’s “weird obsession” with “trying to get rid of whatever Barack Obama and Joe Biden did,” including the Affordable Care Act the President is “trying to get rid of with his boy Bill Barr,” the current Attorney General.

The Senator also maligned voter suppression efforts as “trying to pull the wool over our eyes.”

“Why are so many powerful people trying to get in the way of us voting … trying to put into place laws that suppress the vote? Because they know when we vote, we win.”

“They know our power and we know our power,” Harris said. “And we will never let anybody take our power from us.”

Harris was introduced by local supporters, including U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, who said Biden’s election would “close the book on 2020.”

U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who was in the VP mix before Harris’ selection, ultimately preceded her on the dais. She said this was a “critical, yet historical time for our nation,” hyping the crowd as horn blasts punctured the air.

“America is in trouble. You all know what we currently have,” Demings said.

From Orlando, the Senator heads to Jacksonville, where she will pitch the Democratic turnout case to partisans and local media, which has been starved this cycle for visits from anyone on the ticket.

Duval County went narrowly for Trump in 2016, but Democrats have reason for optimism, with their party’s statewide candidates winning the county outright in 2018, a boost provided by the energetic Andrew Gillum on the ticket.