Nikki Fried makes $100K investment in down-ballot candidates

Florida’s top Democratic official committed to give six figures to down-ballot candidates for the Nov. 3 election.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the only Democrat holding statewide office, announced an investment of more than $100,000 for more than 50 candidates.

Funds will come from direct contributions of her own or through her Florida Consumers First political committee. The money will go to benefit both the individual campaigns and the Florida Democratic Party, as well as the respective House Victory and Senate Victory arms.

“Florida Democrats have the opportunity to flip several legislative and municipal seats throughout the state, but the candidates can’t do it without support,” Fried said. “I’ve committed to seeing that they have not just the financial support but the political support to help them win. We have an incredible slate of candidates up and down the ballot who I am proud to endorse and will do everything I can to see them elected on Nov.3.”

In the build-up to the General Election, Fried has become a fixture for virtual fundraisers, whether for Joe Biden’s Presidential ticket or for numerous campaigns at the federal, state and local level.

She also invested to make sure smaller campaigns had access to data and resources to fund successful efforts in the fall.

Florida Democratic Party chair Terrie Rizzo said the investment has proven critical in making sure a number of candidates remain competitive.

“We are so grateful for Commissioner Fried’s leadership to our party during the 2020 elections,” Rizzo said. “This kind of involvement from a statewide Democrat in Florida is really unprecedented. Her voice will be critical to ensure victories throughout the state.”

The work likely does more than give candidates for various levels of office an edge heading to the polls. Fried remains one of the most frequently mentioned Democratic contenders for Governor. She’s openly admitted she’s “looking into” a run in 2022.

Helping elect more Democrats to the Legislature likely paves the way for legislative successes from her current perch in the Agriculture Commissioner’s seat. It also develops a network of office-holders loyal to Fried as she weighs her options and seeks to set herself apart in any potential primary field.