Spanish-language ads launch in Florida making case for Joe Biden’s America

The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris campaign will flood Spanish-language airwaves with a new set of ads.

The ticket on Tuesday unrolled Spanish and bilingual ads reaching for Hispanic and Latino votes. Several will play in Florida markets with some featuring testimonials from local leaders.

“Abandonados” (“Abandoned”), for example, will run in Florida and Pennsylvania and share the story of José Rodriguez, a leader of Central Florida’s Puerto Rican community. The Oviedo priest speaks in the Spanish ad about how President Donald Trump abandoned the U.S. territory after Hurricane Maria struck the island.

“The situation in Puerto Rico has not improved,” he says in Spanish. “The President abandoned Puerto Ricans.”

Another ad, “Son Muy Similares” (“They Are Very Similar”), will air on Spanish-language television in Miami, Fort Myers and West Palm Beach markets. It tells the story of a woman identified only as Cecilia, a Venezuelan refugee who fled the country’s socialist regime. In the ad, she compared Trump to the criminal regime her family fled.

“Socialism, for me as a Venezuelan, was one of the keys that destroyed my country,” she says in Spanish. “It may sound crazy to compare Donald Trump to Nicolás Maduro, but the reality is that their authoritarianism, their violation of freedom of expression and their fear that someone else will oppose them every day… people have to understand what is happening in the United States.”

“Pasar la Página” (“Turn The Page”) shows ominous images of Trump at rallies and White supremacists marching in the streets. But a video effect slowly pushes those images off screen to the right as Biden’s America comes into view with video of the Democrat working with Latinos. The ad brightens as a narrator says it’s time to turn the page on Trump. The Spanish language ad will air on television in Florida, Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Other positive ads about Biden also hit Florida markets.

“La Mejor Cara” (“The Best Version”), a digital ad reaching Florida and Pennsylvania voters, shows images of Biden and Latino communities while describing the work he did during the Barack Obama administration during the economic recovery. It then discusses how the record prepares the Democratic leader to take the nation through the current economic crisis.

Another ad hitting Florida markets, “Works,” will run in Spanish and English, and broadly showcases the Biden-Harris agenda.

“You know what works?” a voice asks. Then alternating voices offer an array of answers. ”Affordable health care works.” “Economic recovery works.” “Having a proactive pandemic response works.” That ad will reach voters in Florida, Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

The ads were unrolled the same day the Biden-Harris campaign released an Arizona-only television ad.

“La Primera Vez” (“The First Time”) spotlights testimonial from lupus patient Lidia, who said Trump’s irresponsible promotion of hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 cure has caused a shortage of the drug she needs for her incurable condition.