Poll: Floridians stressed over presidential election, point to jobs and pandemic

A new University of South Florida survey shows the 2020 presidential election is a significant source of stress for Floridians — a majority of which believe 2020 is a very important election.

Researchers with USF completed the statewide survey by interviewing 600 Floridians between Oct. 10 through Oct. 17. The results are reported with a confidence level of 95% and a margin of error +/- 4%.

The survey shows the toll the election is having on Floridians — 80% of respondents said they are worried about the results of the election, and 55.5% said the election is a considerable source of stress. Republicans and Democrats reported roughly equal levels of election-related stress.

The study also found that 89% of respondents see the 2020 election as “very important” when compared to other recent presidential elections — a sentiment also shared equally between Democrats and Republicans.

And there’s a reason Floridians are stressing — respondents believe this election will have a significant impact.

Just under half, 45%, of respondents believe that their household finances will be significantly impacted by the outcome of the presidential election. Nearly two-thirds, 64%, believe the same about the COVID-19 pandemic. Although Democrats are more likely than Republicans to believe the outcome will affect the COVID-19 pandemic, majorities in both parties still believe it will — 75% of Democrats and 53% of Republicans.

When looking at issues, Floridians continued to point to the economy and the pandemic. When asked about the primary factor in their voting decision, 28% of respondents said jobs and the economy, and 26% said the COVID-19 pandemic. The only other issue identified by more than 10% of respondents was healthcare, at 16%.

Republicans were significantly more likely to identify jobs and the economy as the most important issue (46%), while Democrats were more likely to say the COVID-19 pandemic (35%).

The survey also touched on voting methods, with a significant chunk of respondents, 43%, indicating they will vote by mail. Only one-third, 34%, said they are planning to vote on Election Day. According to Florida Secretary of State data, in 2016, only 29% of General Election voters cast ballots by mail, showing a significant increase this election cycle.

About 23% plan on voting in-person at an early voting location.

Democrats are significantly more likely to vote by mail, and Republicans are significantly more likely to vote in person on Election Day.

The survey also found there is a large concern over foreign interference, with two-thirds of respondents indicating they are either very concerned (27%) or somewhat concerned (40%) about the possibility of foreign governments interfering in the presidential election.