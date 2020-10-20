Suspect in armed robbery shot by police in East Tampa, status unknown

Two Tampa police officers shot a suspect linked to an armed robbery at a Dollar General Tuesday morning, following calls from the store, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan reported.

The suspect was shot about five blocks away from the location of the armed robbery at the East Tampa store. The incident is still under investigation, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will assist in the investigation.

“The investigation is ongoing, we have very limited information right now,” Dugan said at a press conference following the event. The Chief is expecting more information to be available by Tuesday afternoon, including body cam footage.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, but it his current status is still unknown. Dugan said officers recovered a firearm from the suspect following the shooting.

Details about how the shooting occurred were not released during a news conference just before noon. Dugan said one of the officers was wearing a body camera and he hoped to provide more information later today.

“Hopefully this afternoon we’re gonna have more insight for you,” Dugan said. “The officers are physically okay, I can tell you emotionally they’re very upset. I don’t know whether he returned fire or not.”

Dugan said he did not know whether the suspect fired at the officers, one a 48-year-old veteran of 25 years with the department and the other 24-years-old with two years of service.

The Chief did not have a description of the suspect, and witnesses are being interviewed now. Police closed 50th Street from Interstate 4 north and rerouted traffic as they work on an investigation.

With the election two weeks away, voters will likely be watching for more details about the suspect’s race and the details that prompted the shooting. Dugan anticipates the release of body camera footage this afternoon.