Rick Scott calls for cruises to resume

U.S. Senator Rick Scott said Wednesday it’s time for the federal government to pave a path to resume commercial cruises.

The Senator, appearing on the Brian Kilmeade Show on the Fox News Radio network, asserted that he’s been “trying to get the Centers for Disease Control to work with the cruise industry” on a way to bring back the sector that has been shuttered since the March advent of COVID-19.

The current CDC no-sail order extends through the end of October 2020, and the Senator clearly believes even that is too long to wait without usable guidance to bring the sector back.

“150,000 jobs in Florida,” Scott said. “Just tell the cruise industry, come up with a plan of how they can get back to work safely.”

The Senator expressed frustration with the opaque federal process.

“Not being responsive. I don’t get it. It’s like a black hole,” he said.

Government, said Scott, should do as he did when he was Governor, and “tell people yes or no” and “make the regulations really clear.”

“Tell me no, that’s an answer,” Scott said.

Scott continued along these lines, saying he wanted “the cruise industry to get back to work if they can do it safely. I believe they can. If they can’t, the CDC needs to say this is what you can do to make it safe.”

For its part, the CDC doesn’t assert a lot of viable options.

The current no-sail order asserts that “recent outbreaks on cruise ships overseas provide current evidence that cruise ship travel continues to transmit and amplify the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19,—even when ships sail at reduced passenger capacities—and would likely spread the infection into U.S. communities if passenger operations were to resume prematurely in the United States.”

“The continued spread of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, risk of resurgence in countries that have suppressed transmission, ongoing concerns related to restarting of cruising internationally, and need for additional time to assess industry measures to control potential SARS-CoV-2 transmission on board cruise ships with passengers without burdening public health, support continuation of the No Sail Order at this time.”

Though the CDC order runs through the end of the month, an order extending through February 2021 was mulled, but spiked. Democrats say that was due to interference from the White House.