Here’s what you need to know about Donald Trump’s Florida rallies at The Villages and Pensacola this Friday

Here’s what you need to know about President Donald Trump’s upcoming rallies in Florida.
Where
The Villages event will be held at The Villages Polo Club on Buena Vista Boulevard, according to Fox 35 in Orlando.
The rally in Pensacola will be at the ST Engineering hangar at the Pensacola International Airport, according to the Pensacola News Journal.
When
The rally at the Villages is expected to start at 4:30 p.m. Doors to the venue open at 1:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, doors open in Pensacola at 4 p.m. with Trump expected to speak at 7 p.m.
Safety procedures
All attendees will be required to go through temperature checks and will be instructed to wear face masks. Hand sanitizer will be available on site.
Florida Tally
This marks the third visit to Florida for the President since the first debate and will be his first trip here following the final debate with Democrat Joe Biden on Thursday.
Opposition
Terrie Rizzo, Florida Democratic Party chair, won’t warmly greet the campaign. “The last thing Floridians need is for Donald Trump to host more potential super spreader rallies across our state. What we do need, however, is a President capable of putting Floridians ahead of his own self-interest and get this pandemic under control. More than 16,000 people have died in Florida because of COVID-19, yet President Trump continues to ignore the crisis and mislead the public,” she said.
“Floridians are standing between Donald Trump and four more years in the White House. We must exercise that power and vote early for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, leaders we can trust to manage this pandemic and bring back our jobs. Make sure every single one of your friends, family, and neighbors has a plan to vote at iwillvote.com.”
RSVP
Tickets for events can be reserved in advance at DonaldJTrump.com, which will presumably become available some time Thursday.
Sonja Fitch
October 22, 2020 at 10:54 am
