Here's what you need to know about Donald Trump's Florida rallies at The Villages and Pensacola this Friday

Joe Henderson: Lots of eyes will be watching to see if Florida's CD 15 turns blue

Where and when? We’ve got the deets.

on

Here’s what you need to know about President Donald Trump’s upcoming rallies in Florida.

Where

The Villages event will be held at The Villages Polo Club on Buena Vista Boulevard, according to Fox 35 in Orlando.

The rally in Pensacola will be at the ST Engineering hangar at the Pensacola International Airport, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

When

The rally at the Villages is expected to start at 4:30 p.m. Doors to the venue open at 1:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, doors open in Pensacola at 4 p.m. with Trump expected to speak at 7 p.m.

Safety procedures

All attendees will be required to go through temperature checks and will be instructed to wear face masks. Hand sanitizer will be available on site.

This marks the third visit to Florida for the President since the first debate and will be his first trip here following the final debate with Democrat Joe Biden on Thursday.

Opposition

Terrie Rizzo, Florida Democratic Party chair, won’t warmly greet the campaign. “The last thing Floridians need is for Donald Trump to host more potential super spreader rallies across our state. What we do need, however, is a President capable of putting Floridians ahead of his own self-interest and get this pandemic under control. More than 16,000 people have died in Florida because of COVID-19, yet President Trump continues to ignore the crisis and mislead the public,” she said.

“Floridians are standing between Donald Trump and four more years in the White House. We must exercise that power and vote early for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, leaders we can trust to manage this pandemic and bring back our jobs. Make sure every single one of your friends, family, and neighbors has a plan to vote at iwillvote.com.

RSVP

Tickets for events can be reserved in advance at DonaldJTrump.com, which will presumably become available some time Thursday.

Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

1 Comment

  1. Sonja Fitch

    October 22, 2020 at 10:54 am

    Folks retirees. The goptrump death cult leader Trump wants you to DIE! Cause Trump knows he is going to loose! So if trump goes so do you! This narcissistic bastard does not care about you! It is always about paranoid delusional racist sexist liar traitor Trump !
    Folks in the Panhandle! The goptrump death cult leader Trump wants you to die! The narcissistic bastard Trump does not give a shit that y’all have been through 2 hurricanes! Everything is about the paranoid delusional racist sexist liar traitor Trump!
    Vote Democrat up and down ballot for the common good!

    Reply

What you need to know about Donald Trump’s rallies in Florida this Friday