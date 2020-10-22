Bend the Arc: Jewish Action launches ad accusing Matt Gaetz of promoting ‘White nationalism’

A national organization, Bend the Arc: Jewish Action, released an ad Tuesday targeting U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz for “promoting White nationalism and antisemitism.”
The video ad, titled “Getting to Know Matt Gaetz”, aims to “educate voters” on Gaetz’s controversial history. The ad will be featured on digital platforms and will target swing voters within the Republican Congressman’s district.
“Floridians deserve a congressman who doesn’t spread messages from White supremacists or hang out with white nationalists,” said Bend the Arc: Jewish Action CEO Stosh Cotler. “Jewish Americans in Florida and across the nation are rising up to build a country that is truly for all of us, and that includes holding people like Matt Gaetz accountable for using antisemitism and bigotry to fuel division and hatred.”
The organization’s video cites, among other things, Gaetz’s 2018 invitation of a Holocaust denier to President Donald Trump‘s State of the Union address.
Meanwhile, the organization has also launched a petition against the Panhandle congressman.
The petition calls on Gaetz to condemn two congressional candidates he once endorsed, Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Laura Loomer, for “racist” rhetoric. It also calls for him to stop spreading “anti-semitic conspiracy theories” and apologize for hiring Darren Beattie, a former staffer who the group claims has ties to White nationalists.
“When politicians like Rep. Matt Gaetz put Florida Jews and our neighbors in danger, it is our responsibility to rise up and take action,” said Karyn Frank, a leader with Bend the Arc: Jewish Action Florida. “We won’t tolerate Gaetz, or anyone, using antisemitism to generate fear and expand their own wealth and power.”
Bend the Arc: Jewish Action describes itself as a progressive Jewish movement that advocates for justice and equality.
Gaetz represents Florida’s Congressional District 1 and is looking to stave off Democrat Phil Ehr in the General Election.
S.B. ANTHONY
October 22, 2020 at 5:24 pm
What do you expect? Trump pooped him out.
He’s a Nazi white supremacist, just like Trump.
Mira
October 22, 2020 at 6:35 pm
