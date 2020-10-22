Connect with us

Florida moves past New Jersey in COVID-19 deaths

Ron DeSantis ambivalent on COVID-19 reporting frequency, but demands accuracy

Florida has 16,267 COVID-19 deaths, four more than New Jersey.

Florida has moved past New Jersey to have the fourth-highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the country, according to totals posted Thursday on a Johns Hopkins University website that tracks national and international data.

The website showed Florida with 16,267 COVID-19 deaths, four more than New Jersey.

The Florida total does not include 203 non-residents who have died of COVID-19 in the state, according to numbers from the Florida Department of Health.

New York has had the most COVID-19 deaths, with 33,377, the Johns Hopkins website shows. It was followed Thursday by Texas, with 17,656 deaths, and California, with 17,238 deaths.

Earlier Thursday, state health officials reported 5,557 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday evening, the largest single-day jump in infections detected since mid-August.

The influx of cases came after the Department of Health received a high volume of test results Wednesday — 106,033 total.

Overall, 768,091 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in Florida, including 9,785 non-residents. DOH’s Thursday update included 57 deaths.

