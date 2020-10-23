More than 4.77 million ballots cast

About one-third of Florida’s registered voters have already participated in the Nov. 3 elections, according to figures posted Friday morning by the state Division of Elections.

More than 4.77 million ballots had been cast by mail or at early voting sites, including 2.11 million by Democrats and 1.68 million by Republicans.

The state has 14.4 million registered voters for the election. Early voting started Monday in most of the state and was available Friday in all but seven counties.

Those counties — Bay, Glades, Gulf, Hamilton, Suwannee, Union and Walton — will start Saturday.

Counties are required to hold early voting through Oct. 31 and have the option to continue on Nov. 1. As of Friday morning, Democrats had returned 1.61 million mail-in ballots, while Republicans had returned 1.04 million.

Republicans were up over Democrats in early voting by a margin of 641,324 to 499,802. Floridians with no party affiliation had cast 687,692 vote-by-mail ballots, and 234,115 had gone to early voting sites. The remainder of ballots were cast by third-party voters.

The White House announced Thursday that President Donald Trump, who last year moved his legal residence from New York City to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, will vote Saturday at an early voting site in West Palm Beach.