More than 4.77 million ballots cast

2.11 million Democrats and 1.68 million Republicans have already voted.

About one-third of Florida’s registered voters have already participated in the Nov. 3 elections, according to figures posted Friday morning by the state Division of Elections.

More than 4.77 million ballots had been cast by mail or at early voting sites, including 2.11 million by Democrats and 1.68 million by Republicans.

The state has 14.4 million registered voters for the election. Early voting started Monday in most of the state and was available Friday in all but seven counties.

Those counties — Bay, Glades, Gulf, Hamilton, Suwannee, Union and Walton — will start Saturday.

Counties are required to hold early voting through Oct. 31 and have the option to continue on Nov. 1. As of Friday morning, Democrats had returned 1.61 million mail-in ballots, while Republicans had returned 1.04 million.

Republicans were up over Democrats in early voting by a margin of 641,324 to 499,802. Floridians with no party affiliation had cast 687,692 vote-by-mail ballots, and 234,115 had gone to early voting sites. The remainder of ballots were cast by third-party voters.

The White House announced Thursday that President Donald Trump, who last year moved his legal residence from New York City to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, will vote Saturday at an early voting site in West Palm Beach.

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

  1. Sonja Fitch

    October 23, 2020 at 1:49 pm

    Blah blah hunter Biden blah blah Israel blah blah blah. That is pathetic paranoid delusional lying Trump! Get out Trump! The hoax is up! Trump is a FAKE! Vote Democrat up and down ballot for the common good and SANITY!

