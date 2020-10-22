Donald Trump to vote early in West Palm Beach Saturday

President Donald Trump will cast his vote early in West Palm Beach Saturday, according to the White House.

The President, who last year changed his legal residence from Trump Tower in New York City to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, had not requested a vote-by-mail ballot for the General Election.

“President Trump plans to early vote on Saturday in West Palm Beach, Florida,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

After debating Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Nashville, Tennessee, Thursday evening, the President will hold rallies in The Villages and Pensacola on Friday.

With the COVID-19 pandemic placing additional attention on mail-in ballots and early voting options, the President’s announcement is yet another encouragement to get out the vote, particularly in battleground Florida, where polls show him trailing Biden.

Early voting ahead of Election Day began Monday in Florida. More than 1 million Floridians have voted early as of Thursday morning.

In a tweet this summer, Trump floated delaying the election over voter fraud tied to mail-in voting. Days later, he singled out Florida as exemplary for mail-in voting.

“Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True,” Trump wrote. “Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail! #MAGA”

Florida requires voters to request mail-in ballots before elections officials can provide them. The state adopted its “no-excuse” absentee-voting system in 2002, and in 2016 switched the name from “absentee” to “vote-by-mail.”

Following Trump’s initial tweet, Gov. Ron DeSantis, an ally of the President, defended Florida’s vote-by-mail system, which he said includes necessary safeguards to avoid having “ballots flying out there, willy nilly.”

“There’s verification,” the Governor added. “I think that’s a process that’s worked.”

Of the 5.9 million vote-by-mail ballots requested for the General Election in Florida, 3.2 million have already been returned.