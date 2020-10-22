Donald Trump to vote early in West Palm Beach Saturday

President Donald Trump will cast his vote early in West Palm Beach Saturday, according to the White House.
The President, who last year changed his legal residence from Trump Tower in New York City to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, had not requested a vote-by-mail ballot for the General Election.
“President Trump plans to early vote on Saturday in West Palm Beach, Florida,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.
After debating Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Nashville, Tennessee, Thursday evening, the President will hold rallies in The Villages and Pensacola on Friday.
With the COVID-19 pandemic placing additional attention on mail-in ballots and early voting options, the President’s announcement is yet another encouragement to get out the vote, particularly in battleground Florida, where polls show him trailing Biden.
Early voting ahead of Election Day began Monday in Florida. More than 1 million Floridians have voted early as of Thursday morning.
In a tweet this summer, Trump floated delaying the election over voter fraud tied to mail-in voting. Days later, he singled out Florida as exemplary for mail-in voting.
“Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True,” Trump wrote. “Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail! #MAGA”
Florida requires voters to request mail-in ballots before elections officials can provide them. The state adopted its “no-excuse” absentee-voting system in 2002, and in 2016 switched the name from “absentee” to “vote-by-mail.”
Following Trump’s initial tweet, Gov. Ron DeSantis, an ally of the President, defended Florida’s vote-by-mail system, which he said includes necessary safeguards to avoid having “ballots flying out there, willy nilly.”
“There’s verification,” the Governor added. “I think that’s a process that’s worked.”
Of the 5.9 million vote-by-mail ballots requested for the General Election in Florida, 3.2 million have already been returned.
jonzahn
October 22, 2020 at 6:33 pm
When our Flag was/is desecrated time after time by leftist who support Biden, (Democrats said nothing..Trump did.) or when professional athletes taking a knee during the pledge and national anthem (Democrats said nothing, Trump did.) Americans should have woken up then. How about when the pledge isn’t said at Democrat events? or no prayer…. still sleeping?
TRUMP/BIDEN 14 CRUCIAL POSITIONS YOU SHOULD BE AWARE OF:
1. Free Healthcare for Illegal aliens, DACA, TPS recipients & their families. Taxpayer-funded with one estimate at $52 trillion.
Biden Yes.
Trump No.
2. Citizenship for 30 to 50 million illegal aliens, DACA, TPS recipients, and their families with a cost of billions to taxpayers.
Biden Yes.
Trump No.
3. De-fund Police. Biden is doing his best to walk this back. In the Senate (so there’s a record), Kamala Harris called it “re-imagine law enforcement.” Biden recently stated he was in favor, quote “redirecting law enforcement funds.” If Biden/Harris is elected, you know what will happen.
Biden Yes.
Trump No.
4. Taxes. Biden has stated he will raise taxes to over 4 trillion. With this Democrat platform, he will have to.
Biden Yes.
Trump NO TAX INCREASES / TAX CUTS.
5. Sanctuary Cities & States. Biden & Harris supports sanctuary cities.
Biden Yes.
Trump No.
6. Immediately end all deportations of illegal aliens, Bernie’s website calls it a “moratorium” on deportations.
Biden Yes.
Trump No.
7. Reparations for the race’s harmed by Caucasians (already starting in California) Biden & Kamala Harris committed to Al Sharpton to support Sheila Jackson Lee’s reparations bill in the House. Basically, a tax will be levied on all people of Caucasian descent in America. The funds distributed to African Americans.
Biden Yes.
Trump No.
8. Coal / Fracking: I don’t understand how voters in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Illinois, West Virginia can even consider voting for Biden? You do realize that as soon as Biden/Harris takes office. Fracking, Coal Mining jobs are long gone You’re voting for your own unemployment in these states people. The Democrat Governors in these states know this and still support Biden. Sacrifice jobs of their citizens for a Biden Presidency.
Biden Yes.
Trump No.
9. The 2nd Amendment will be under attack even more under Biden. Biden stated, “Beto O’Rourke will be his gun Czar,” “Hel yeah I’m coming for your guns.”
Biden Yes.
Trump No.
10. Medicare for all: Ending of all private / employer-based health care Feds run everything. This is Kamala Harris’s baby. Kiss goodbye to your healthcare plan if Biden/Harris is elected. Taxpayer-funded at a cost of trillions.
Biden Yes.
Trump No.
11. Free college for all, including illegal aliens & non-citizens Bernie Sanders’s plan adopted. (taxpayer-funded with estimates in the billions).
Biden Yes.
Trump No.
12. Immediately decriminalize all illegal entry into our country. So no need for the Border Patrol.
Biden Yes.
Trump No.
13. Open Borders.
Biden Yes.
Trump No.
14. De-fund & terminate border patrol & ICE. Funds redistributed to other programs.
Biden Yes.
Trump No.
VOTE PRESIDENT TRUMP TODAY!
Thank you for reading.
Mira
October 22, 2020 at 6:36 pm
Here they are, the socialists, closet communist, and far-left radical Democrats who are openly supporting & fundraising for Biden/Harris. They’re all together.
llhan Omar, Rashida Talib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Karen Bass (Leader Congressional Black Caucus), Val Demings, Valerie Jarrett, Richard Blumenthal, Stacy Abrams, Cory Booker, Al Green, Ayanna Pressley, Sheila Jackson Lee, Pramila Jayapal, Chuck Schumer.
There’s more……
What do these leftist Mayors & Governors listed below have in common?
All are Democrats, all kept their economy closed as long as they could (many still are) and all ordered police in their cities to stand down allowing the city to be looted, burned. citizens beat in the streets, killings, monuments destroyed, All support Biden.
Ralph Northam (Gov VA) Tom Wolf (Gov PA), Jim Kenney (Mayor Philadelphia), JB Pritzker (Gov Il), Lori Lightfoot (Mayor Chicago), Gavin Newsom (Gov CA) Kate Brown (Gov OR), Ted Wheeler (Mayor Portland OR), Jay Inslee (Gov WA), Jenny Durkan (Mayor Seattle), Andrew Cuomo (Gov NY), Bill Di Blasio, (Mayor NY) Tim Walz (Gov MN) Jacob Frey (Mayor MN), Lyda Krewson (Mayor St. Louis), Gretchen Whitmer (Gov MI), Mike Duggan (Mayor Detroit) , Keisha Bottoms (Mayor Atlanta GA) Roy Cooper (Gov NC)
(Listed here on this page are some of the socialists, closet communists, and far-left radicals who have infiltrated congress, senate, governors, and even mayors.)
At least know who and what you are voting for.
Democrats lie to elect. They want to sell us that Biden is a “centrists.” Joe’s “centrist” policies include free health care for illegal aliens, trillions in taxes on the middle class, and once again, like his hero Obama, ship our jobs overseas and flooding our country with illegal aliens. Sounds pretty liberal to me? Bidens’ policies almost mirror that of socialist Bernie Sanders’s platform.
The only ones cheering for Biden are Iran, China, Russia, N Korea, Antifa, BLM, Any country that owes the United States money, Democrats, Communists, Socialists, Illegal Aliens, and programmed unconscious white taxpayers.
Vote Republican across the board.