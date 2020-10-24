Connect with us

Headlines Presidential

Donald Trump doing 'tremendous' in Florida, 'leading everywhere'

2020 Headlines

Mike Fernandez injects money into ballot measure

Headlines

Donald Trump doing ‘tremendous’ in Florida, ‘leading everywhere’

Big crowd showed for the President in the Panhandle.

on

President Donald Trump finished a Friday Florida double-shot on the Panhandle, offering an assessment of the race.

“We’re leading everywhere. I think we’re leading everywhere,” Trump told a big crowd Friday night in Pensacola. “We’re doing great. We’re doing much better than we did last time.”

In Florida, “we’re doing tremendous.”

“The votes are coming in and we’re way ahead of where we’re supposed to be,” Trump added.

Trump opened the event by marveling at the size of the crowd.

“These crowds go all the way down, like football fields,” Trump said. “Something is happening. The other side is getting nervous.”

Even as the President voiced confidence in how things are going, despite most polling showing Biden ahead in most battlegrounds, he continued to focus on Biden’s fundraising advantage.

The President said Biden was winning the fundraising war because he was “making deals,” similarly to how Biden allegedly “uses public office to enrich himself and his family.”

Trump did insert a reasonably novel slam of Mike Bloomberg, noting that when Sen. Elizabeth Warren attacked the billionaire on the debate stage, it was “two billion, down the drain.”

Though a nonstarter as a candidate in terms of voter enthusiasm, Bloomberg is still in the game, spending $100 million in Florida against the President, who already faces a cash gap with Biden and the Democratic National Committee.

Conversa_728x90

The interplay with “the great” Gov. Ron DeSantis, who threw MAGA hats into the crowd, continued.

“Did he say a few words? We don’t want to hear from him again, do we,” Trump joked, continuing a repartee with DeSantis that has become a leit motif of these events.

“I’ve come through every single time for this state,” the President said later on, noting the Governor’s habit of pressing for federal help.

The Governor, in his pre-main event remarks, served up a hearty slab of red meat to the President’s crowd.

DeSantis vowed that Amy Coney Barrett would be on the court 40 years, despite Democrats and media whining and complaining, as he put it.

The Governor also workshopped some lines for a future Fox News hit, including suggesting that Joe Biden would be enfeebled and ineffectual.

“And you know if Kamala was elected she’d really be running the show,” DeSantis said, calling Biden a “corrupt career politician” who’d be “sleeping all day” if elected President.

DeSantis said “CNN journalists are going to start to cry” when they see the election results come in and Republicans dominant.

“They won’t understand what’s going on,” the Governor crowed.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

What you need to know about Donald Trump’s rallies in Florida this Friday