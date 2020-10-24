Donald Trump doing ‘tremendous’ in Florida, ‘leading everywhere’

President Donald Trump finished a Friday Florida double-shot on the Panhandle, offering an assessment of the race.

“We’re leading everywhere. I think we’re leading everywhere,” Trump told a big crowd Friday night in Pensacola. “We’re doing great. We’re doing much better than we did last time.”

In Florida, “we’re doing tremendous.”

“The votes are coming in and we’re way ahead of where we’re supposed to be,” Trump added.

Trump opened the event by marveling at the size of the crowd.

“These crowds go all the way down, like football fields,” Trump said. “Something is happening. The other side is getting nervous.”

Even as the President voiced confidence in how things are going, despite most polling showing Biden ahead in most battlegrounds, he continued to focus on Biden’s fundraising advantage.

The President said Biden was winning the fundraising war because he was “making deals,” similarly to how Biden allegedly “uses public office to enrich himself and his family.”

Trump did insert a reasonably novel slam of Mike Bloomberg, noting that when Sen. Elizabeth Warren attacked the billionaire on the debate stage, it was “two billion, down the drain.”

Though a nonstarter as a candidate in terms of voter enthusiasm, Bloomberg is still in the game, spending $100 million in Florida against the President, who already faces a cash gap with Biden and the Democratic National Committee.

The interplay with “the great” Gov. Ron DeSantis, who threw MAGA hats into the crowd, continued.

“Did he say a few words? We don’t want to hear from him again, do we,” Trump joked, continuing a repartee with DeSantis that has become a leit motif of these events.

“I’ve come through every single time for this state,” the President said later on, noting the Governor’s habit of pressing for federal help.

The Governor, in his pre-main event remarks, served up a hearty slab of red meat to the President’s crowd.

DeSantis vowed that Amy Coney Barrett would be on the court 40 years, despite Democrats and media whining and complaining, as he put it.

The Governor also workshopped some lines for a future Fox News hit, including suggesting that Joe Biden would be enfeebled and ineffectual.

“And you know if Kamala was elected she’d really be running the show,” DeSantis said, calling Biden a “corrupt career politician” who’d be “sleeping all day” if elected President.

DeSantis said “CNN journalists are going to start to cry” when they see the election results come in and Republicans dominant.

“They won’t understand what’s going on,” the Governor crowed.