Connect with us

Headlines Presidential

Republican leaders to excite early voters during Saturday rallies

2020 Headlines

Mike Fernandez injects money into ballot measure

Headlines

Republican leaders to excite early voters during Saturday rallies

Elected officials and right-wing celebrities will gather at Saturday morning events.

on

Republican leaders across Florida will rally voters to come out early for President Donald Trump. Events from the Panhandle to South Florida seek to energize the vote and defy the polls to give the Sunshine State’s electoral votes to the incumbent.

U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis will rally Republican votes on Saturday morning in Lynn Haven. The Panhandle elected officials will bring together voters in Bay with an 8 a.m. event at Sharon Sheffield Park.

State Reps. Ray Rodrigues and Bob Rommell, along with former Rep. Matt Caldwell, will boost Collier County voters with a Naples event. That kicks off at Jackson Total Services at 9 a.m.

In Jacksonville, U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, Mayor Lenny Curry and City Council candidate Rory Diamond will get an assist from former NFL Minnesota Viking Jack Brewer. A rally at Southside Park is schedules for 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, state Rep. Mel Ponder and Congressional candidate Jerry Carl will appear with Mark Geist, a Marine who fought at Benghazi, in Escambia County. An event starts at 8 a.m. at Hagler Auditorium in Pensacola.

In Tampa, former Attorney General Pam Bondi and Congressional candidate Scott Franklin will meet at the home of the Bucaneers, Raymond James Stadium.  The two Republican leaders will gather voters in Parking Lot 4 of the sporting venue at 9 a.m.

In Miami, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and state Rep. Daniel Perez will try to lock down a share of the Miami-Dade vote with the help of UFC fighter Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal. The trio tags voters in at Francisco Human Rights Park at 9 a.m.

And U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz will be joines by state House candidate Webster Barnaby to excite Volusia County voters at the Ormand Beach Regional Library at 9 a.m.

The events have a distinct outside atmosphere, and aim to close a gap in turnout Democrats have enjoyed since mail ballots started being turned in.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. S B ANTHONY

    October 23, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    These are trumpers, not Republicans. Call it like it is.
    Facts matter.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

What you need to know about Donald Trump’s rallies in Florida this Friday