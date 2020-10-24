Republican leaders to excite early voters during Saturday rallies

Republican leaders across Florida will rally voters to come out early for President Donald Trump. Events from the Panhandle to South Florida seek to energize the vote and defy the polls to give the Sunshine State’s electoral votes to the incumbent.

U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis will rally Republican votes on Saturday morning in Lynn Haven. The Panhandle elected officials will bring together voters in Bay with an 8 a.m. event at Sharon Sheffield Park.

State Reps. Ray Rodrigues and Bob Rommell, along with former Rep. Matt Caldwell, will boost Collier County voters with a Naples event. That kicks off at Jackson Total Services at 9 a.m.

In Jacksonville, U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, Mayor Lenny Curry and City Council candidate Rory Diamond will get an assist from former NFL Minnesota Viking Jack Brewer. A rally at Southside Park is schedules for 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, state Rep. Mel Ponder and Congressional candidate Jerry Carl will appear with Mark Geist, a Marine who fought at Benghazi, in Escambia County. An event starts at 8 a.m. at Hagler Auditorium in Pensacola.

In Tampa, former Attorney General Pam Bondi and Congressional candidate Scott Franklin will meet at the home of the Bucaneers, Raymond James Stadium. The two Republican leaders will gather voters in Parking Lot 4 of the sporting venue at 9 a.m.

In Miami, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and state Rep. Daniel Perez will try to lock down a share of the Miami-Dade vote with the help of UFC fighter Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal. The trio tags voters in at Francisco Human Rights Park at 9 a.m.

And U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz will be joines by state House candidate Webster Barnaby to excite Volusia County voters at the Ormand Beach Regional Library at 9 a.m.

The events have a distinct outside atmosphere, and aim to close a gap in turnout Democrats have enjoyed since mail ballots started being turned in.