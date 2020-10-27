Michelle Anchors returns to Commission on Ethics

Michelle Anchors rejoins the Florida Commission on Ethics Monday after her appointment by Senate President Bill Galvano.

Her term begins immediately and ends June 30, 2022.

She was a member of then-Sen. Lawton Chiles‘ staff when he served in the U.S. Senate and then served as Deputy General Counsel when he was Governor. Later, former Govs. Jeb Bush and Charlie Crist tapped her to chair the Committee for a Sustainable Emerald Coast.

Anchors, of Fort Walton Beach, is a lead attorney at AnchorsGordon. From 2017 to 2018, Michelle chaired the Florida Commission on Ethics.

“Ms. Anchors is a highly respected member of the legal community in Northwest Florida, and I appreciate her willingness to again represent the Senate in this key role,” Galvano said. “The work of the Commission on Ethics to investigate alleged breaches of the public trust by public officers and employees is critically important, and I am pleased that in former Senate President Don Gaetz and Ms. Anchors, the Senate has two highly qualified individuals serving in this significant capacity.”

Anchors graduated Vanderbilt University and the University of Florida College of Law.

The commission’s nine members are tasked with carrying out Florida’s ethics laws and investigating complains filed against public officers and employees.

Commission members serve two-year terms. The Senate President appoints two members, as does the House Speaker, currently José Oliva. Neither the President nor the Speaker may appoint more than one member from the same political party.

The Governor appoints five members, with no more than three from the same political party. One member appointed by the Governor must be a former city or county official.

No member may hold any public employment or serve more than two full terms in succession. However, a member may continue to serve after his or her term expires, until a replacement is appointed.