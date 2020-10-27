Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Vern Buchanan drops six-figures on cable ads, but Margaret Good is outspending him

2020 Headlines

Poll fuzzy on fate of minimum wage, open primary amendments

2020

Vern Buchanan drops six-figures on cable ads, but Margaret Good is outspending him

Campaigns have now spent a combines $3 million on the race.

on

Rep. Vern Buchanan just throttled Florida’s 16th Congressional District with six figures in cable ad buys. That comes as Democrat Margaret Good outspends him in total.

The Sarasota Republican dropped $172,000 this week, including $112,000 on cable, in the buildup to the General Election. Comparatively, Good spent $27,000 in the same time.

But Good in total has spent $1.52 million, while Buchanan has put down $1.51 million. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee also pumped $38,000 into the contest on Good’s behalf, a sign Washington Democrats still see the race as worthy of investment. There had been doubts since the DCCC did not include Good in its Swing The House project, but did boost Democrat Alan Cohn in the neighboring open election in Florida’s 15th Congressional District.

FEC records show Buchanan has more resources to burn at this stage of the race. Through Oct. 14, the incumbent held $608,522 cash on hand. Comparatively, Good reported $198,730 left in the bank.

But in pre-General Election reports, Good raised $336,286 between Oct 1 and 14, showing there’s some attention coming to the race as the election draws near. That’s more than 10% of the total receipts the Democrat has reported since launching her campaign in July 2019.

Buchanan reported raising another $36,822 in the same two-week time frame, but had significantly more money to start with. He’s also already put $500,000 out of pocket into the race. As one of the wealthiest members of Congress, there’s reason to believe he could throw more at the campaign given a reason.

The campaigns, in recent weeks, have released competing internal polls, with Buchanan sharing numbers from Data Targeting showing the incumbent up 52% to 37%, but Good’s team released polling by Change Research that shows her within striking distance, with 45% of the vote to the incumbent’s 48%.

The most significant difference between the polls may not be the margins, but the fact that Buchanan’s own polling has him north of 50%, effectively unbeatable. Good’s numbers show a path where she could unseat the seven-term incumbent.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Here’s what you need to know about Ivanka Trump’s Tuesday trip to Sarasota