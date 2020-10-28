Connect with us

Here's what you need to know about Donald Trump, Jr.'s Wednesday campaign stops in Florida

Donald Trump Jr. wowed supporters with a Jupiter drive-by.

He’s rallying voters on Florida’s East Coast.

The President’s oldest son, Donald Trump, Jr., will rally votes across Florida on Wednesday to come out to reelect Donald Trump. Here’s what you need to know about his stops.

Where

A Make America Great Again event will be held at the Diamond D Ranch in Jacksonville.

The presidential surrogate then heads to Volusia Top Gun, a firing range in Daytona Beach.

Finally, he will hit the Indian River Fairgrounds in Vero Beach.

When

Doors for the Jacksonville venue will open at noon on Wednesday, with Trump set to speak at 1:30 p.m.

He’ll stump for his father in Daytona Beach at 4 p.m., again with guests able to arrive around 90 minutes ahead of time.

For the Vero Beach event, those who plan to go may arrive as soon as 5 p.m., with the Presidential progeny set to grab the microphone at 6:30.

Sibling rivalry

He’s hitting the state a day after sister Ivanka Trump rallied voters at a venue in Sarasota. Regardless of whether President Trump wins reelection on Tuesday, polls have frequently shown both Ivanka and Donald Trump, Jr. as top contenders for the Republican nomination in 2024.

For now, the two are trying to energize complimentary constituencies. Ivanka, long considered a moderating voice within the White House, made her appeal to women voters and has stumped on issues with crossover appeal like school choice. The choice of venues for Donald Trump, Jr. shows a desire to juice up turnout among social conservatives who care about issues like gun rights.

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

