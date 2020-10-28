Uber to offer discounted rides, free food at polling places on Election Day

Uber announced several new initiatives Wednesday to support voters on Election Day.

The Get Out The Vote initiative will help riders register to vote (though it’s too late to register for this election,) provide voters discounted rides to the polls and offer free food to voters while waiting in lines on Election Day.

“Uber’s unique Get Out The Vote initiative is helping people register to vote, offering discounted rides to and from the polls, and feeding people while in line to vote at their polling place,” said Uber Head of Federal Affairs Danielle Burr. “We are proud to utilize the power of our platform to help American citizens exercise their right to vote this Election Day.”

On Nov. 3, the rideshare giant’s mobile app will include a poll-finding feature and offer riders 50% off their round trip to the polls. Once booked, the rider’s car icon will show an American flag.

Ahead of Election Day, Uber Eats has partnered with Pizza to the Polls to mobilize 250 food trucks across 25 cities to “deliver free food and good vibes” to polling locations with longer lines. The food trucks will play music and celebrate voters with food offerings. The trucks will be available in Miami and Orlando Oct. 29 – Nov. 1 and on Nov. 3.

Additionally, Uber partnered with businesses and organizations to provide voters with ride vouchers.

Since September, Uber has partnered with TurboVote and Vote Early Day to help register more than 76,000 voters. Uber has also directed more than 320,000 people to Vote Early Engine to request an absentee ballot.

Voter-turnout in Florida for the General Election is showing signs that it may reach an all-time high. As of Wednesday, more than 41% of eligible voters have already cast ballots ahead of Nov. 3.

Notably, the 1992 presidential contest had the highest modern turnout rate at 83%.

The surge to the polls comes as Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden battle to secure Florida, a pivotal swing state in the General Election with 29 electoral votes.