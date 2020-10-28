Connect with us

Here's what you need to know about Donald Trump's Thursday rally in Tampa

Dueling campaign events to unfold as Donald Trump, Joe Biden visit Tampa Thursday
Rally at your own risk: Donald Trump’s campaign is asking attendees to sign a waiver so they cannot sue if they contract COVID-19.

Raymond James Stadium will host a MAGA rally.

on

President Donald Trump will visit his adopted home state to rally voters the Thursday before Election Day. Here’s what you need to know.

Where

The Republican incumbent heads to Tampa on Thursday for a signature Make America Great Again rally.

The event will be held at Raymond James Stadium, one of the biggest venues in the state.

When

Doors open to RayJay Stadium at 10:30 a.m., with the man himself set to take the stage at 1:30 p.m. The rally is the only one scheduled for the President on Thursday as of right now, so he may take his time delivering a closing message.

Tampa impact

Tampa is a critical media market in Florida, the largest swing state, and a place where his son campaigned earlier this month. It’s in this community where he offered an in-person endorsement to Ron DeSantis while he was running a once-longshot bid for Governor.

Competing coverage

In a rare crossing of campaign paths, Trump will hold an event in Florida on the same day Democratic challenger Joe Biden campaigns in the state. The former Vice President will visit Broward County, and then also swing through Tampa.

RSVP

Tickets can be reserved at DonaldJTrump.com. For those who can’t get a spot or simply would rather Make America Great Again from the comfort of their own home, there’s also a registration link for a livestream of the event.

