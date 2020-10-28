Connect with us

Jim Mooney outraises Clint Barras in HD 120, but still trails in available cash

The two are looking to succeed Republican Rep. Holly Raschein.

Republican Jim Mooney is looking to turn the tide in the House District 120 money game, as he topped his Democratic opponent in fundraising for the first time since the General Election began.

Mooney added just under $45,000 from Oct. 3-16. Democratic candidate Clint Barras raised more than $26,000.

Barras has significantly boosted his fundraising capacity following the late August Primary Election. Barras was unopposed on the Democratic side, while Mooney competed in a close three-way primary to secure the GOP nomination.

Once the Barras-Mooney General Election matchup was set, Barras consistently led in fundraising by tapping into out-of-state donors through online fundraising services.

His $26,000 haul in the most recent reports still represents one of the highest totals this cycle. But Mooney was able to come out on top.

Barras does still have more cash available as of Oct. 16. He holds just under $90,000 in his campaign account. Mooney has just over $43,000 available between his campaign account and his political committee, Friends of Jim Mooney.

Barras maintained that advantage despite outspending Mooney in the latest reporting period. Barras showed more than $66,000 in expenditures as compared to $46,000 for Mooney.

Barras spent nearly $22,000 with Canal Partners Media, an Atlanta-based firm, on advertising expenses. He shipped another $13,000 to Bergmann Zwerdling, a D.C.-based firm, for design and production costs.

Most of Mooney’s money — $30,000 — went to Mentzer Media Services for advertising costs.

HD 120 has been under consistent Republican control. GOP Rep. Holly Raschein is term-limited this year, leaving the seat open and giving Democrats hope they can flip the district.

Mooney is a former Islamorada Mayor and current Councilman. Barras is the vice president of business development for Two Oceans Digital. He’s also served as vice chair of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council.

The district covers Monroe County as well as parts of southern Miami-Dade County. Candidates and political committees faced a Friday deadline to report all financial activity through Oct. 16.

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

