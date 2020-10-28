Naples man arrested after reportedly altering Ron DeSantis’ voter registration

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a Naples man this week who officers say changed Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ voting address to West Palm Beach.

When the Governor attempted to vote in Leon County Monday, he discovered his voting address had been changed without his consent. The address change was fixed that day and he was still able to vote early.

DeSantis attempted to vote early at his assigned polling location that afternoon, but a poll worker told him his address had been changed, according to WINK.

An FDLE investigation traced back to a Naples man, Anthony Steven Guevara, whom officers arrested at his home Tuesday.

Guevara changed the Governor’s address to a villa southwest of Palm Beach International Airport that WINK reported was the home of a YouTube personality. Guevara also searched the names of other officials but didn’t change their addresses.

Like the Governor, Guevara is a registered Republican.

Fred Piccolo, the Governor’s communications director, called the incident concerning, but assured the Supervisor of Elections and Secretary of State’s offices have systems in place to catch large-scale database tampering. There was no breach to the state’s voter database.

“Our systems are secure. There has been no breach to the Florida Department of State’s systems,” Secretary of State Laurel Lee said in a statement. “The Florida Department of State wants every voter to have confidence in the integrity of our elections network.”

Guevara was still in custody at the Collier County jail Wednesday morning, but was released by the afternoon on a $5,000 bond. The suspect is charged with one count of altering voter registration without consent and an additional count of unauthorized access to electronic property.

His next court appearance is scheduled for late November.

First Lady Casey DeSantis told reporters Tuesday that she would likely return her vote-by-mail ballot in-person on Election Day. Her and the Governor’s address is listed as the Governor’s Mansion.

“We encourage voters to check their voter registration for accuracy,” Lee said. “Every eligible Florida voter will have the ability to cast a ballot and every ballot will be counted. We are working hard to ensure the safety and security of every voter.”