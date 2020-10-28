State GOP funnels money to committees

With less than a week before Tuesday’s general election, the Republican Party of Florida has funneled $1 million to four political committees that had not previously raised any money, according to finance information filed Wednesday.

The party sent $250,000 checks to committees known as Conservatives Standing Proudly for Common Sense, Protecting Florida’s Progress, Conservative for Florida and Unifying Leadership for Florida.

The committees were registered last month with the state Division of Elections but did not have any financial activity until reporting the state party contributions Wednesday.

They have not reported any expenditures. The committees list Thomas Piccolo, a Republican campaign strategist, as chairman.

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida.