Flags ordered at half-staff in honor of Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday ordered select flags in Florida to be flown at half-staff on Friday to honor Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham.

Graham died Sunday in an airplane crash near the Marion County Airport. He served 30 years with the Ocala Police Department and eight as the department’s top cop.

He also served as police chief in Cedar Rapids, Iowa from 2008 to 2012.

The Governor’s order directs the United States flag and the State of Florida flag to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday at several locations including the Marion County Judicial Center, the Ocala City Hall, the Ocala Police Department and the State Capitol in Tallahassee.

WESH-2 News in Orlando reported that Graham was piloting the plane when it crashed and was the only person on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it will conduct an investigation into the incident.

Attorney General Ashley Moody on Twitter expressed her condolences to the department and Graham’s family shortly after the crash.

“Devastated to hear of the tragic passing of Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham,” she wrote. “My deepest condolences and prayers to his family, friends and the entire Ocala PD family. I will miss him very much.”

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis described Graham’s death as “tragic” and said he was “saddened” upon hearing the news.

“Katie and I send prayers to his family and loved ones,” he tweeted.

A copy of the order is below.

