Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

Flags ordered at half-staff in honor of Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham

APolitical

U.S. Sugar hosting safe, fun trick-or-treating events

APolitical

Flags ordered at half-staff in honor of Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham

The select flags will be flown at half-staff on Friday from sunrise to sundown.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday ordered select flags in Florida to be flown at half-staff on Friday to honor Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham.

Graham died Sunday in an airplane crash near the Marion County Airport. He served 30 years with the Ocala Police Department and eight as the department’s top cop.

He also served as police chief in Cedar Rapids, Iowa from 2008 to 2012.

The Governor’s order directs the United States flag and the State of Florida flag to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday at several locations including the Marion County Judicial Center, the Ocala City Hall, the Ocala Police Department and the State Capitol in Tallahassee.

WESH-2 News in Orlando reported that Graham was piloting the plane when it crashed and was the only person on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it will conduct an investigation into the incident.

Attorney General Ashley Moody on Twitter expressed her condolences to the department and Graham’s family shortly after the crash.

“Devastated to hear of the tragic passing of Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham,” she wrote. “My deepest condolences and prayers to his family, friends and the entire Ocala PD family. I will miss him very much.”

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis described Graham’s death as “tragic” and said he was “saddened” upon hearing the news.

“Katie and I send prayers to his family and loved ones,” he tweeted.

A copy of the order is below.

Click to access Ocala-Police-Chief-Greg-Graham.pdf

 

In this article:, ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Here's what you need to know about Joe Biden's Florida drive-in rallies on Thursday