Personnel note: Michelle Grimsley joins The Southern Group

The Southern Group announced Friday that Michelle Grimsley will join the firm’s Tampa Bay team.

Grimsley brings a wealth of experience in education, non-profits and government to the firm. She also has first-hand knowledge of the Legislative Process, having served as Rep. Wengay Newton’s legislative assistant in Tallahassee.

“Michelle is a rising star in her field who at a young age already has deep connections in the region and state,” firm Founder and Chairman Paul Bradshaw said. “We’re excited to have someone with her energy and drive to join our team.”

A third-generation Manatee County native, Grimsley serves as the current Board Chair of the Manasota Black Chamber of Commerce. She also sits on the Boards of Directors of the Manatee Tiger Bay Club, Turning Points, and the Manatee County Branch NAACP.

“I am excited about this next chapter in my career and the opportunity to join The Southern Group team. Having worked with them on issues both locally and in Tallahassee, I know how effective and professional their group of lobbyists are and I am extremely honored to be joining the best firm in the state,” Grimsley said.

At the Tampa Bay office, Grimsley will work alongside managing partner Seth McKeel and firm partners Laura Boehmer, David Shepp, Sydney Ridley and Justin Hollis.

“We couldn’t be more excited for Michelle to join our team,” said McKeel, who leads the Tampa Bay team. “She’s super talented with an enormous future in our industry and her bandwidth will allow us to even better serve our rapidly growing local and state government practice here in the Bay area.”

Michelle studied marketing at Florida State University and is pursuing a master’s degree in public administration at Barry University.

The Southern Group is one of the top lobbying firms in the state. TSG represents an array of clients across several industries and routinely places among the top-5 state-level lobbying firms in quarterly earnings.

The firm has six offices across Florida and also operates in Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina.