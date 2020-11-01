Connect with us

Headlines House Races — Central Florida

Democrat Barbara Cady aims to thwart Fred Hawkins' bid in HD 42

Headlines House Races — Tampa Bay

Julie Jenkins gives Jackie Toledo a run for her money in now vulnerable HD 60

Headlines

Democrat Barbara Cady aims to thwart Fred Hawkins’ bid in HD 42

Hawkins’ campaign is plagued by recent legal trouble.

on

A politically-healthy Fred Hawkins Jr. still might have trouble winning the open seat for Florida House District 42, even though Republicans like him have held it forever and the longtime Osceola County Commissioner has all possible backing from the business community.

But Hawkins, a St. Cloud businessman, is not politically healthy. He just reached an agreement with the State Attorney’s Office to suspend prosecution on a felony charge of impersonating an officer. He was assigned to a court-ordered diversion program for one year that includes impulse-management classes.

He’s also coming off a tumultuous term as Osceola County Commissioner, dealing with three highly-controversial issues that fragmented the electorate in Osceola: the county landfill’s acceptance of Puerto Rican coal ash, a transportation tax proposal that voters soundly rejected, and extension of the Osceola Parkway through Split Oak Forest Park.

Even without those, this is a district covering much of Osceola County and parts of eastern Polk County that, however long Republicans have held it, gives Democrats a five percentage-point advantage in voter registration.

HD 42 Democratic nominee Barbara Cady, a Lake Wales Consultant, sees the opening she never had when she first ran for HD 42 in 2018. She lost that contest big to longtime Republican Rep. Mike La Rosa, a candidate with no discernible weaknesses and similarly-strong business support.

This is a district that should be more of a battleground than it has been in past years. Much of the electorate is a balanced mix of old-Florida agriculture and small towns, and rising new Puerto Rican communities. It’s been hit hard by the tourism sector economic downturn.

This year the HD 42 contest has drawn considerable money and both candidates have put forward high-profile campaigns.

Despite his legal troubles, Hawkins has had no trouble continuing to attract business backing, raking in more than $340,000 in campaign funds, most of it from businesses and political action committees. He’s spent more than $325,000 of that, much of it to win a hotly-contested Republican primary in August, but has spent $100,000 since then. Some of his campaign advertising has sought to paint Cady as a radical, while also trying to push his pro-growth, pro-jobs record, particularly in high-tech.

Cady has focused on trying to characterize herself as a community leader, someone arguing for growth control in a county where traffic and lack of services have become problems recently, along with her opposition to the Split Oak, coal ash, and the sales tax matters. She had a modest campaign until national Democratic groups put her in an ActBlue program, and she’s received $75,000 in recent weeks for a late push.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Halloween is brought to you by these Florida lobbyists and political associations