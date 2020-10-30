Miami-Dade Democratic Party touts record-breaking $3M raised in 2020

The Miami-Dade Democratic Party has raised more than $3 million in 2020 alone — a record for the group — as Democrats look to win several competitive contests in the region this cycle.

Of course, the presidential race between Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump is also earning plenty of attention in Florida. Miami-Dade County could play a significant role in that race as well.

Of its donations, 90% were for totals less than $100, and two-thirds were for $25 or less, according to the party.

Miami-Dade Democratic Party Chair Steve Simeonidis released a statement Friday touting his organization’s success.

“Miami-Dade County is key to our statewide efforts and this year, we have built an impressive operation that has invested in key local races and supported legislative campaigns at levels never seen before,” Simeonidis said.

“We are also putting in the work to turn out Democratic voters in this historic election to ensure we send Donald Trump packing and make history in Miami-Dade County by electing the first woman Mayor in Daniella Levine Cava.”

The party has gotten behind Levine Cava in the non-partisan contest as she faces fellow County Commissioner Esteban “Steve” Bovo.

There have been some warning signs for Democrats in Miami-Dade, however. Republicans — particularly Hispanics — are showing high turnout numbers while Democrats’ totals are slacking. While Biden can still win the state by courting seniors and suburban votes elsewhere in the state, a struggle with Hispanic voters could impact the results in the mayoral race, congressional contests and state legislative races in the region.

Simeonidis argued the party hasn’t simply sat back on its war chest and has ramped up its ground operation as well, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While the Miami-Dade Democratic Party had a historic fundraising year, what’s more important is that it’s had a historic year in terms of organizing, voter contact, volunteering and creating sustainable infrastructure for our local Democratic Party as well,” Simeonidis added.

According to stats from the group, the party had 300 paid community organizers who knocked on more than 150,000 doors this cycle. The party has 30 paid early voting site staffers and 10 regional offices throughout Miami-Dade County.

Workers made more than 30,000 phone calls, wrote more than 1.2 million text messages and sent more than 300,000 postcards to Miami-Dade voters. Digital ads released by the group made more than 3.6 million impressions and reached more than 800,000 individuals.