Poll shows Joe Biden with narrow 2-point lead in Florida

A poll out of Florida State University shows Democrat Joe Biden holding a 2-percentage-point lead in Florida.

The poll found, if the election were held today, 48% of likely Florida voters would vote for Biden while 46% would vote to reelect President Donald Trump. That leaves the Democrat under 50% with 6% of voters still undecided. His lead also falls well within the poll’s 3.2% margin of error. The poll ran Oct. 16 to 26.

The data comes out of the recently launched Institute of Politics at Florida State University, who conducted the survey in partnership with YouGov.

The results join a number of public polls that show Biden leading Trump in a state the President won four years ago by one point over Hillary Clinton. But they also show a tight contest with days left to go until the Nov. 3 election.

“It looks like all eyes will be on Florida again,” said Institute director Hans Hassell, an FSU associate professor of political science. “This is an important state, and the presidential race in Florida remains close just as it always seems to be.”

The poll also checked favorability ratings on the two major Presidential contenders. Despite the Democrat holding the lead, Biden was slightly underwater with voters, with 45% indicating a favorable view of the former Vice President and 49% holding an unfavorable view. Meanwhile, 49% approve of Trump’s job performance and 48% disapprove. Independents were tightly split on Trump, with a net -1% approval rating, but graded Biden with a net -14%.

Still, when it comes to voting, independents break for Biden 46% to 43%, with 11% on the fence.

The poll found college-educated voters favor Biden 51% to 43%, while those with a high school diploma or less education prefer Trump 52% to 42%.

Women prefer Biden to Trump 49% to 44%, while men favor Trump 49% to 47%.

Biden leads with all age demographics younger than age 55 while Trump wins with older voters, including leading with 57% of the over-65 set to Biden’s 39%. Voters under the age of 25 break heavily Democratic, with 72% picking Biden and just 21% favoring Trump.

The poll found 44% of voters plan to vote by mail this year, the choice voting method for 59% of Democrats. Only about 24% of voters will wait until Election Day, but that’s how a plurality of Republicans, 37%, will cast their ballots.