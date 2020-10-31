Mike Bloomberg’s PAC targets Miami with new TV ad supporting Joe Biden

Mike Bloomberg‘s Independence USA PAC launched a new TV ad on Friday urging Miami voters to cast a ballot for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The ad, titled “Obama,” cites former President Barack Obama‘s recent remarks about his former Vice President’s character and experience. It also features footage from Obama’s Oct.14 drive-in rally in Miami.

“Miami, I’m asking you to remember what this country can be,” Obama says. “For eight years, I saw Joe up close. He made me a better president. He’s got the character and experience to make us a better country. And he and Kamala are going to be in the fight, not for themselves, but for every single one of us. So let’s get to work, Florida. Let’s bring this home.”

The ad will air daily through Election Day across Florida’s ten media markets. In a news release, the PAC said it will target young, Black and low-frequency Democratic voters.

The last-minute ad comes as the billionaire’s latest push to promote Biden and defeat President Donald Trump on Nov. 3. Notably, Bloomberg has committed to spending $100 million in Florida to support Biden’s campaign and other Democratic groups.

“Miami-Dade is a county with a high percentage of Democratic voters, and it is urgent that we get as many to the polls as possible,” said Bloomberg’s advisor, Kevin Sheekey. “I hope that people in Miami understand the important role they will play in determining this election and hear President Obama’s direct call. Miami needs to show up and vote for Joe Biden.”

Before throwing his weight behind Biden, the former New York City Mayor launched his own presidential campaign in November. The run, however, was shortlived. Bloomberg suspended his campaign in March after a poor performance on Super Tuesday.