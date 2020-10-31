Florida doctors blast Donald Trump over baseless inflated COVID-19 death claim

The Florida Medical Association is blasting President Donald Trump after he told supporters in Michigan on Friday that doctors were intentionally inflating COVID-19 deaths to make more money.

“The Florida Medical Association strongly condemns the malicious and baseless claims about the motives of doctors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Attacking doctors and engaging in pandemic politics undermines public health and puts all of us in danger, said FMA President Dr. Mike Patete.

“The truth is that our nation’s doctors have selflessly put their own health and safety at risk treating COVID-19 patients. Many doctors, nurses and frontline healthcare workers have lost their lives serving our community during this pandemic. Like most of our fellow citizens, doctors have also suffered significant financial losses over the past eight months.

Speaking in Waterford Township renewed claims he previously levied in Wisconsin last weekend.

“Our doctors get more money if somebody dies from COVID. You know that, right? I mean our doctors are very smart people. So what they do is they say, ‘I’m sorry, but everybody dies of COVID,'” Trump said in Michigan.

President Trump pushed a baseless conspiracy theory at one of his rallies in Michigan, claiming that "our doctors get more money if somebody dies from Covid." CNN's Jim Acosta reports. https://t.co/YlbgGo7qJT pic.twitter.com/oB7qnKUQ3x — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) October 30, 2020

Trump provided no basis for his claim, but the remarks echo others made throughout his campaign that seek to undermine official death counts as the pandemic wreaks havoc on his reelection bid.

The American Medical Association also fired back.

“Throughout this pandemic, physicians, nurses, and frontline health care workers have risked their health, their safety and their lives to treat their patients and defeat a deadly virus. They did it because duty called and because of the sacred oath they took,” said AMA President Dr. Susan Bailey.

“The suggestion that doctors—in the midst of a public health crisis—are overcounting COVID-19 patients or lying to line their pockets is a malicious, outrageous, and completely misguided charge. COVID-19 cases are at record highs today. Rather than attacking us and lobbing baseless charges at physicians, our leaders should be following the science and urging adherence to the public health steps we know work—wearing a mask, washing hands and practicing physical distancing.”

It’s not the first time Trump has insulted doctors working to control the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, Trump insinuated he thought Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, was an idiot.

“People are tired of hearing Fauci and these idiots, all these idiots who got it wrong,” Trump reportedly said on a call meant to discuss Election Day strategy, according to The New York Times.

On that same call, he reportedly called Fauci a “disaster.”

As of Saturday, some 230,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. Florida has reported nearly 800,000 resident cases of COVID-19 and 16,761 residents have died.

“As our state once again faces an increase in COVID-19 cases, the Florida Medical Association strongly urges everyone to follow proven scientifically based guidelines to stop the spread of this deadly virus – wear a mask, avoid large public gatherings, maintain physical distance and wash your hands. By following these easy steps, we can move closer to our ultimate goal of defeating this virus,” Patete said.