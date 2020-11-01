Connect with us

Congressional Races Headlines

Lois Frankel poised to crush provocateur Laura Loomer in CD 21

2020 Congressional Races Headlines

Stephanie Murphy volleying challenge from Leo Valentin in CD 9

Congressional Races

Lois Frankel poised to crush provocateur Laura Loomer in CD 21

The Republican likely has Donald Trump’s vote though.

on

When a provocative internet pundit banned from most social media won a six-person Congressional primary, America, well, freaked out. But Republican Laura Loomer’s quirky run against Democrat Lois Frankel generated few headlines since.

It’s not necessarily a huge surprise.

A St. Pete Polls survey of likely voters in Florida’s 21st Congressional District, commissioned for Florida Politics, found Frankel ahead 61% to 33%, with independent Charleston Malkemus pulling in 2%. Division of Elections book closing reports show Democrats outnumber Republicans 233,937 to 144,394 in this deep blue district; the 151,322 no-party-affiliate voters there actually outnumber card-carrying members of the GOP.

But considering this district does have one rather prominent Republican voter registered — namely President Donald Trump — there remain powerful eyes on this race. Indeed, Trump tweeted his support for Loomer the night she secured the GOP nomination. And a Trump tweet these days remains a coveted prize in GOP circles normally reserved for sure electoral bets and battleground candidates.

Loomer recently made the speaker’s list for AMPFest 2020, an American Priority conference at Trump National Doral resort.

Frankel, meanwhile, has largely ignored Loomer. An institution in West Palm Beach, she brings a storied resume that precedes Loomer’s internet fame and even Trump’s political ambitions. A longtime state lawmaker and the first female minority leader in the Florida House, she enjoyed brief national stature during the 2000 recount. After term limits went into effect, Frankel turned to local politics and served as Mayor of West Palm Beach from 2003 until 2011, then won her seat in the U.S. House in 2013.

A smatter of national attention came to this race thanks to Loomer’s presence. The South Florida blogger earned a national following with provocative reports on controversial outlets like Project Veritas, a site best known for releasing secret recordings and skewed edits of liberal organizations. In 2015, she was suspended from Barry University for involvement in a sting trying to show the school supported ISIS, according to an expose site.

That’s certainly a different resume from Frankel, whose website touts her support for the Paris Climate Agreement and an endorsement from the South Florida Sun Sentinel. A list of progressive bonafides like support for expanded health care coverage and LGBTQ rights sits alongside some district specific issues like an unwavering support for Israel.

Wherever Trump’s vote went, it seems likely Frankel will be returning to Washington next year.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Final St. Pete Polls survey of Florida: Donald Trump, Joe Biden deadlocked