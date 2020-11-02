Jimmy Buffett, George Soros help Debbie Mucarsel-Powell continue fundraising dominance in CD 26

Money is continuing to pour into Debbie Mucarsel-Powell‘s coffers as she looks to defend her seat in Florida’s 26th Congressional District against Republican candidate Carlos Giménez.

The newest numbers come courtesy of reports submitted to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) during the “48-Hour Notice” window. Within 20 days of an election, all donations of $1,000 or more must be reported separately to the FEC. That requirement remains in effect until 48 hours before Election Day, meaning it ended on Sunday.

From Oct. 23 through the deadline — a 10-day span — Mucarsel-Powell outraised Giménez by a massive margin of $222,000-$86,000. Again, that only includes donations of more than $1,000. It’s unclear whether smaller donations helped or hurt Giménez.

What is clear is that he’s routinely been outraised by the Mucarsel-Powell, the incumbent Democrat, in what many expect to be the closest congressional contest in the state. Since entering the race in January, Giménez has never once outraised Mucarsel-Powell during any reporting period.

The latest reports show Mucarsel-Powell got an assist from South Florida staple Jimmy Buffett, who donated $2,500 to her bid. Wealthy financier George Soros and his daughter, Andrea, each donated $2,800 to Mucarsel-Powell as well.

Onward Together PAC, an organization set up by former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton also shipped $2,500 to Mucarsel-Powell. Giffords PAC, a group founded by former Democratic Rep. Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona that advocates for stricter gun control, sent $2,000 more Mucarsel-Powell’s way.

PACs associated with Verizon and American Airlines each donated $2,000, while CitiGroup‘s PAC added another $1,500. The Latino Victory Fund donated $2,500, while a committee associated with the American Federation of Teachers contributed $1,000.

As for Giménez, the Associated General Contractors of America PAC put $5,000 toward his CD 26 bid. Political committees for Sen. Rick Scott and Rep. Ted Yoho also donated to the Giménez campaign. Scott’s committee gave $2,000, while Yoho’s added $1,500.

Mucarsel-Powell won the seat in 2018 by 2 percentage points. Giménez is seeking the seat after serving eight years as Miami-Dade County Mayor.