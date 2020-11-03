Connect with us

It's not the party, it's the after party: 2020 COVID-19 edition

Every Election Day candidates and groups advocating for ballot initiatives gather for a final hoorah to celebrate victories or hard fought campaigns. The Election Night parties serve as an opportunity for candidates and supporters to blow off steam after weeks or months of campaigning.
This year is different.
With COVID-19 cases on the rise in the state, campaigns are erring on the side of caution, either forgoing Election Night parties altogether or hosting them online. Our list of election parties is usually an extensive rundown of federal, state and local campaign shin digs across the entire state. This year, events are sparse.
Still, some candidates and groups are forging forward anyway, employing in some cases preventative measures to ensure the party can go on without risking supporters’ health and safety.
Below is a rundown of who’s celebrating and where.
CD 3
Adam Christensen
When: Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m.
Where: 4209 Eagle Landing Pkwy, Orange Park
Kat Cammack
When: Nov. 3, 7 p.m.
Where: Clay Theatre — 326 Walnut St., Green Cove Springs
CD 7
Stephanie Murphy
When: Nov. 3, 9:30 p.m.
Where: Virtual Election Night party — RSVP on Murphy’s Facebook page.
CD 14
Kathy Castor
When: Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Zoom
CD 18
Pam Keith
When: Nov. 3, 8 p.m.
Where: Renato’s and Josephine’s — 3714 SE Ocean Blvd, Stuart
CD 22
Ted Deutch
When: Nov. 3, 7 p.m.
Where: Virtual availability. Press scheduling with Brandey Edelson at (561) 635-8900 or Brandey@TedForCongress.com
SD 13
Linda Stewart
When: Nov. 3, 7-8 p.m.
Where: Two Guys Pizza — 13212 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando or Greenery Creamery — 420 E. Church St., Unit 112, Orlando
Details: Voters can show up with their “I voted” stickers to receive a free slice of pizza or scoop of ice cream.
SD 23
Joe Gruters
When: Nov. 3, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Robarts Arena — 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota
Details: The free event is also a GOP and Trump celebration. Guests are encouraged to bring Trump swag and dress patriotically.
HD 47
Anna Eskamani
When: Nov. 3, 7-9 p.m.
Where: RSVP with cheyenne@annaforflorida.com to join at the Campaign Office
HD 64
Jessica Harrington
When: Nov. 3, 7 p.m. or when results are in
Where: Zoom — RSVP here
HD 69
Jennifer Webb
When: Nov. 3, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Peninsula Inn — 2937 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport
Details: RSVP required. Attendance capped at 40. Masks required.

Miami-Dade mayoral race

Daniella Levine Cava

When: Nov. 3, 7 p.m.
Where: 2215 NW 1st Place Miami
Esteban “Steve” Bovo
When: Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Esteban campaign HQ — 8462 SW 8th St., Miami
Seminole County GOP
When: Nov. 3, 6-11 p.m.
Where: Orlando Marriott Lake Mary — 1501 International Pkwy, Lake Mary
Pinellas County Commission
Janet Long: District 1
When: Nov. 3, after polls close
Where: Bascom’s Chop House — 3665 Ulmerton Rd., Clearwater
Hillsborough County Tax Collector
Nancy Millan
When: Nov. 3, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Zydeco Brew Werks — 1902 E. 7th Ave., Tampa
Progressive coalition watch parties
When: Nov. 3, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Al’s Finger Licking Good Soul Food — 2302 E. 7th Ave., Tampa
When: Nov. 3, 8-11 p.m.
Where: Iberian Rooster — 475 Central Ave., Unit 100, St. Petersburg
When: Nov. 3, 7 p.m.
Where: Orlando Brewing — 1301 Atlanta Ave., Orlando
When: Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m.
Where: 1142 W. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
When: 7-11 p.m.
Where: Ezzence Hookah Lounge — 2921 S. Orlando Dr., Ste. 220, Sanford
When: Nov. 3, 7:30-10 p.m.
Where: Bo Diddley Plaza — 111 E. University Ave., Gainesville
