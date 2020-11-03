It’s not the party, it’s the after party: 2020 COVID-19 Tampa Bay edition

Every Election Day candidates and groups advocating for ballot initiatives gather for a final hoorah to celebrate victories or hard fought campaigns. The Election Night parties serve as an opportunity for candidates and supporters to blow off steam after weeks or months of campaigning.
This year is different.
With COVID-19 cases on the rise in the state, campaigns are erring on the side of caution, either forgoing Election Night parties altogether or hosting them online. Our list of election parties is usually an extensive rundown of federal, state and local campaign shin digs across the entire state. This year, events are sparse.
Still, some candidates and groups are forging forward anyway, employing in some cases preventative measures to ensure the party can go on without risking supporters’ health and safety.
Below is a rundown of who’s celebrating and where.
CD 14
Kathy Castor
When: Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Zoom
SD 23
Joe Gruters
When: Nov. 3, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Robarts Arena — 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota
Details: The free event is also a GOP and Trump celebration. Guests are encouraged to bring Trump swag and dress patriotically.
HD 64
Jessica Harrington
When: Nov. 3, 7 p.m. or when results are in
Where: Zoom — RSVP here
HD 69
Jennifer Webb
When: Nov. 3, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Peninsula Inn — 2937 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport
Details: RSVP required. Attendance capped at 40. Masks required.
Pinellas County Commission
Janet Long: District 1
When: Nov. 3, after polls close
Where: Bascom’s Chop House — 3665 Ulmerton Rd., Clearwater
Hillsborough County Tax Collector
Nancy Millan
When: Nov. 3, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Zydeco Brew Werks — 1902 E. 7th Ave., Tampa
Progressive coalition watch parties
When: Nov. 3, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Al’s Finger Licking Good Soul Food — 2302 E. 7th Ave., Tampa
When: Nov. 3, 8-11 p.m.
Where: Iberian Rooster — 475 Central Ave., Unit 100, St. Petersburg