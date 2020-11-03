It’s not the party, it’s the after party: 2020 COVID-19 Tampa Bay edition

Every Election Day candidates and groups advocating for ballot initiatives gather for a final hoorah to celebrate victories or hard fought campaigns. The Election Night parties serve as an opportunity for candidates and supporters to blow off steam after weeks or months of campaigning.

This year is different.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in the state, campaigns are erring on the side of caution, either forgoing Election Night parties altogether or hosting them online. Our list of election parties is usually an extensive rundown of federal, state and local campaign shin digs across the entire state. This year, events are sparse.

Still, some candidates and groups are forging forward anyway, employing in some cases preventative measures to ensure the party can go on without risking supporters’ health and safety.

Below is a rundown of who’s celebrating and where.

CD 14 Kathy Castor When: Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m. Where: Zoom

SD 23 Joe Gruters When: Nov. 3, 6:30 p.m. Where: Robarts Arena — 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota Details: The free event is also a GOP and Trump celebration. Guests are encouraged to bring Trump swag and dress patriotically.

HD 64

Jessica Harrington

When: Nov. 3, 7 p.m. or when results are in

RSVP here Where: Zoom —

HD 69

Jennifer Webb

When: Nov. 3, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Peninsula Inn — 2937 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport

Details: RSVP required. Attendance capped at 40. Masks required.

Pinellas County Commission Janet Long: District 1 When: Nov. 3, after polls close Where: Bascom’s Chop House — 3665 Ulmerton Rd., Clearwater

Hillsborough County Tax Collector Nancy Millan When: Nov. 3, 6:30 p.m. Where: Zydeco Brew Werks — 1902 E. 7th Ave., Tampa www.tinyurl.com/NancyEDay RSVP:

Progressive coalition watch parties

When: Nov. 3, 6:30 p.m. Where: Al’s Finger Licking Good Soul Food — 2302 E. 7th Ave., Tampa When: Nov. 3, 8-11 p.m. Where: Iberian Rooster — 475 Central Ave., Unit 100, St. Petersburg