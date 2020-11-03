Connect with us

2020 Headlines

It's not the party, it's the after party: 2020 COVID-19 Tampa Bay edition

2020 Headlines

It's not the party, it's the after party: 2020 COVID-19 edition

2020

It’s not the party, it’s the after party: 2020 COVID-19 Tampa Bay edition

Election night parties are sparse thanks to COVID-19, but there are some.

on

Every Election Day candidates and groups advocating for ballot initiatives gather for a final hoorah to celebrate victories or hard fought campaigns. The Election Night parties serve as an opportunity for candidates and supporters to blow off steam after weeks or months of campaigning.
This year is different.
With COVID-19 cases on the rise in the state, campaigns are erring on the side of caution, either forgoing Election Night parties altogether or hosting them online. Our list of election parties is usually an extensive rundown of federal, state and local campaign shin digs across the entire state. This year, events are sparse.
Still, some candidates and groups are forging forward anyway, employing in some cases preventative measures to ensure the party can go on without risking supporters’ health and safety.
Below is a rundown of who’s celebrating and where.
CD 14
Kathy Castor
When: Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Zoom
SD 23
Joe Gruters
When: Nov. 3, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Robarts Arena — 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota
Details: The free event is also a GOP and Trump celebration. Guests are encouraged to bring Trump swag and dress patriotically.
HD 64
Jessica Harrington
When: Nov. 3, 7 p.m. or when results are in
Where: Zoom — RSVP here
HD 69
Jennifer Webb
When: Nov. 3, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Peninsula Inn — 2937 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport
Details: RSVP required. Attendance capped at 40. Masks required.
Pinellas County Commission
Janet Long: District 1
When: Nov. 3, after polls close
Where: Bascom’s Chop House — 3665 Ulmerton Rd., Clearwater
Hillsborough County Tax Collector
Nancy Millan
When: Nov. 3, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Zydeco Brew Werks — 1902 E. 7th Ave., Tampa
Progressive coalition watch parties
When: Nov. 3, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Al’s Finger Licking Good Soul Food — 2302 E. 7th Ave., Tampa
When: Nov. 3, 8-11 p.m.
Where: Iberian Rooster — 475 Central Ave., Unit 100, St. Petersburg
In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.