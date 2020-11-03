Connect with us

Nancy Pelosi says election about ‘the soul of America’

Nancy Pelosi. Image via AP.

The House Speaker is confident Democrats will retake the White House and hold the Senate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s “absolutely certain” that Democrats will “solidly hold” onto their House majority.

On an Election Day conference call with reporters, the California Democrat said “this election is about nothing less than taking back the soul of America, whether our nation will follow the voices of fear or whether we will choose hope.”

Pelosi and Rep. Cheri Bustos say the party is reaching deep into President Donald Trump country to win seats. Bustos is chair of the campaign arm for House Democrats, who are well positioned to try to add longtime GOP seats in Long Island, Arkansas, Indiana and rural Virginia.

Bustos says Democrats “are going to see some wins in those deep red districts.”

Pelosi says she’s confident Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will win the White House from Trump.

Biden has spent the day visiting Pennsylvania. Trump had a phone interview on Fox News Channel.

  1. Alan

    November 3, 2020 at 1:54 pm

    Crazy Nancy 😂😂😂😂😂

