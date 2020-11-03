Connect with us

'You will be caught': Lincoln Project fires warning shot at Gov. Ron DeSantis on Election Day

Voters saw election as a judgment on Donald Trump
Image via AP.

“Donald Trump is desperate.”

on

The Lincoln Project on Tuesday delivered a stern message to Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Republicans.

“If you help Trump’s losing campaign cheat to win, you will be caught.”

The political action committee fired the political warning shot via a 70-second digital ad. In it, they accuse President Donald Trump‘s “desperate campaign” of cheating in the election.

They claim the Trump campaign has ignored military votes, intimidated voters, closed polling places and thrown out mail-in-ballots

“This new ad makes clear that Governor Ron DeSantis will face consequences for attempting to help the President steal this election,” said Lincoln Project Co-Founder Reed Galen. “Donald Trump is desperate. He knows he cannot win this election if every vote is counted, so he has turned to DeSantis to silence the voices of Florida voters.”

They added: “The Lincoln Project’s message to Governor DeSantis is clear: If you help Trump’s campaign cheat to win, you will be caught, and you will face the consequences of your actions.”

 Republican Party of Florida Executive Director Helen Aguire Ferre responded to the ad in a statement.

“Who even pays attention to the Lincoln Project?” she implored. ” The most attention they received was when the NY Post published an article about its founders allegedly having checkered pasts with ties to Russia and tax troubles. Another article in the National Review labeled them as ‘The Grifter Project.’ These operatives have no credibility.”

The Lincoln Project was created in 2019 by a group of former Republicans. According to their website, the group’s mission is to “defeat President Trump and Trumpism” at the 2020 ballot box.

Notably, the organization of prominent ‘Never Trump’ Republicans recently moved beyond its initial advertising and messaging mission.

In October, the group launched a one-stop website to crowd-source voters’ complaints and concerns called “See Something Say Something 2020.”

The website is intended to address ongoing concerns among Democrats that Trump has been leading or at least encouraging voter suppression efforts ranging from intimidation to lack of voter access to ballot drop-off locations.

The Lincoln Project pledged to draw attention in real-time to nefarious activities using the hashtag #SeeSay2020.

The organization also noted the collected information may be used to aid in any litigation post-November 3rd.

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

  1. James Robert Miles

    November 3, 2020 at 6:41 pm

    Ya think that DeSatan might cheat? Gee, what a concept. For the GOP, desperate times call for desperate measures They can’t win fair and square so cheating is their M. O.! DeSatan, the ultimate Trump butt-kisser is doing what he is told by his lord and master and it ain’t the people of Florida!

    Reply

  2. S B ANTHONY

    November 3, 2020 at 6:52 pm

    We will be watching.

    Reply

