Hurricane Eta could threaten Florida

Residents of southern Florida are being advised to keep an eye on Hurricane Eta, which on Tuesday evening was making landfall along the coast of Nicaragua.

The National Hurricane Center projected Eta will re-emerge in the Caribbean Sea before heading north toward Cuba and potentially affecting Florida over the weekend as a tropical storm.

“While it is too soon to determine the exact timing, magnitude, and location of possible impacts from wind and rainfall, interests in Cuba, southern Florida and the Florida Keys should monitor the progress of Eta through the week,” the National Hurricane Center said in a 5 p.m. advisory Tuesday.

The track of the storm put South Florida in the middle of the forecast cone on Sunday afternoon.

Republished with permission from the News Service of Florida