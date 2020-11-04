Connect with us

More than 11M vote in Florida

Amendment supporting minimum wage increase in Florida headed toward passage
The state has already been called for President Donald Trump.

More than 11 million Floridians cast ballots in Tuesday’s elections, with turnout early Wednesday estimated at 77%, according to information on the state Division of Elections website. The website showed at least 11,076,775 of the more than 14.44 million voters cast ballots, though it indicated that numbers from Clay, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties were not complete.

The highest turnout was in Collier County, with 90%, and Sumter County, with 88% percent. Hardee County had the lowest turnout at 65%, while Hendry County was at 68% percent, according to the Division of Elections website.

Florida has been called for President Donald Trump, earning him the state’s coveted 29 electoral votes. As of 1:15 a.m. the presidential race had yet to be decided with votes still being counted in key battleground states including Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

 

