Chris Sprowls welcomes newly elected members to Florida House

Newly-elected Florida House members woke up on Wednesday to a congratulatory message from Speaker-designate Chris Sprowls.

“Welcome to the Florida House of Representatives,” Sprowls says in the video greeting. “Today, you join a small group of men and women who’ve been given the responsibility of shaping Florida’s future. I often say that state government, but really the Florida House, is one of the few places left where any person with a big idea can change the world.”

Sprowls’ 1-minute address to the incoming lawmakers came hours after the close of Election Day. He told the newcomers that their near future will be a “whirlwind of activity” and encouraged them to expect a “steady stream” of communication” from the House.

Notably, Florida’s Legislative Session kicks off March 2. Ahead of then, lawmakers will be returning to Tallahassee for an organization session in November, Legislator University in December, and committee weeks in January and February.

“We have a lot of work to do, and I can’t wait to see the amazing things that you’ll accomplish as part of this institution,” Sprowls continued. “It’s time to get started.”

In a separate video, Sprowls also welcomed back returning members.

He said they will soon learn more details on COVID-19 protocol and new committee structure.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about our past service together and our future,” Sprowls said. “We have exciting changes planned for the House, all geared around a single goal: how we can improve your experience as a Legislator. Whether you’re a committee chair or a freshman member, I want these next two years to be both challenging and rewarding.”

In all, the Florida House consists of 120 representatives.

A copy of the House’s Guide to Organization Session 2020 can be found online.

The guide features a master schedule and more details on the House’s COVID-19 protocol.