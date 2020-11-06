Joe Biden overtakes Donald Trump in Georgia vote count

Democrat Joe Biden is now leading President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Georgia.

By Friday morning, Biden overtook Trump in the number of ballots counted in the battleground, a must-win state for Trump that has long been a Republican stronghold. Biden as of 4:40 a.m. Thursday morning had a 917-vote advantage.

The contest is still too early for The Associated Press to call. The networks haven’t called it either. But notably both the AP and Fox News called Arizona, and Georgia would put Biden over the top if they project a Democratic win there.

Thousands of ballots are still left to be counted — many in counties where the former Vice President was in the lead.

An AP analysis showed that Biden’s vote margins grew as counties processed mail ballots cast in his favor.

There is a potential that the race could go to a recount. Under Georgia law, if the margin between Biden and Trump is under half a percentage point of difference, a recount can be requested.

Biden is pushing closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House, securing victories in the battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Michigan and narrowing President Donald Trump’s path.

Results in the neighboring state to Florida also show both Senate races potentially headed to a runoff.

Republished with permission of the Associate Press.