Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Ileana Garcia lead in SD 37 race now at 31 votes as recount nears

2020 Headlines

More than 82% of votes cast early, by mail in Florida

2020

Ileana Garcia lead in SD 37 race now at 31 votes as recount nears

That recount is expected to begin next week, with just .02 percentage points separating the candidates.

on

Republican candidate Ileana Garcia now holds a 31-vote lead in the Senate District 37 contest as the candidates ready for a recount next week.

New vote totals show Garcia increasing her lead from 20 votes this morning to 31 votes out of 215,578 cast. She leads Democratic Sen. José Javier Rodríguez by a 104,616-104,585 margin. That’s an edge of just 48.53%-48.51%, well within the 0.5 percentage point window to trigger an automatic machine recount.

A vote margin within 0.25 percentage points requires a manual recount.

The presence of non-party affiliated candidate Alex Rodriguez may affect the contests’ eventual outcome, as Rodriguez secured 2.96% support with 6,377 votes.

The newest updates come as the county wrapped up counting mail-in ballots and curing any issues with provisional ballots. The official totals are expected to be sent to the state over the weekend.

Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections (SOE) Christina White said her office expects the recount procedure to commence next week.

The County faces a Thursday deadline to complete its machine recount. The manual recount must be finished by Sunday, Nov. 15 at noon.

While Garcia increased her lead by 11 votes Friday, there hasn’t been consistent movement since Tuesday night’s election. One update put Garcia’s original 21-vote lead down to 18. The next bumped that back up to 20 before it rose again to 31 Friday.

The Democratic and Republican candidates have tussled over the vote-counting process. On Thursday, the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee (FRSCC) released a letter accusing the Senator’s team of tampering with the curing process, though no evidence has emerged to support those claims.

“The Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections provided our attorney a list of the voters eligible to complete this process,” read a statement from the FRCC.

“While contacting these voters to inform them of their ballot status and their right to remedy their signature issue, voters have told our staff that representatives of the Republican Party had already visited them and taken their signed affidavits. Neither the Republican Party nor representatives of the Ileana Garcia campaign had contacted these voters prior to this.”

A Miami-Dade SOE spokesperson released a statement, however, saying, “The Elections Department is not aware of any issue.”

Democrats had hoped to pick up seats in the Senate Tuesday. But a dreadful performance statewide — and particularly in Miami-Dade County — not only prevented Democrats from gaining seats but may actually cost them the SD 37 contest pending the results of the recount.

SD 37 spans portions of Miami-Dade County, including Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, Palmetto Bay and Pinecrest.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.