Tampa General launches health care innovation fund

In the past year, Tampa General Hospital has announced automated telemedicine, a unique data-sharing collaboration to fight COVID-19, a one-of-a kind AI-powered mission control command center and a drone that delivers life-saving medications and equipment across Tampa Bay.

This week, continuing in its long line of innovative projects that put the hospital at the forefront of medical breakthroughs, Tampa General announced the creation of TGH InnoVentures, a venture capital fund dedicated to supporting early-stage startups and direct investments that will drive innovation for the region’s healthcare.

This advancement comes as no surprise to those who know the leader at the helm — President & CEO John Couris is one of the newest additions to the Influence 100 list, and he has propelled TGH to one of the top hospitals in the country.

“TGH InnoVentures is a critical ingredient in our strategic vision to become the safest and most innovative academic health system in America. It has the potential to be a game-changer for both the organization and the health care industry,” Couris said.

“First and foremost, TGH InnoVentures will allow us to develop innovative solutions to improve the quality and access to care right here at Tampa General. At the same time, TGH InnoVentures will provide us a platform to invest both resources and funds into emerging companies and technology that will have the ability to significantly improve the delivery of health care within our region, state, and even nationally.”

TGH InnoVentures will be comprised of three primary vehicles:

— The TGH Innovation Lab will serve as an on-site program designed to support team members and physicians in improving operational efficiencies and solving problems within the organization.

— Through the TGH Accelerator program, the organization will invest and nurture early-stage health care or health care delivery companies as they prepare their business for the market. Tampa General will function as a living-learning laboratory engaging team members and physician-scientists, as well as emerging companies, providing space, expertise, and access to organizational resources in addition to direct capital.

— Finally, through TGH InnoVentures, Tampa General will directly invest in health care and healthcare-related companies.

Through TGH InnoVentures, Tampa General will serve as the health care partner for Embarc Collective, Tampa Bay’s innovation hub and education nonprofit dedicated to helping startups grow into scalable, thriving businesses.

“A partnership between Embarc Collective and Tampa General makes perfect sense. Together, as we leverage our collective expertise and resources, this will help accelerate Tampa Bay’s position as a top location for emerging business, particularly in the field of health care and health tech,” said Embarc Collective CEO Lakshmi Shenoy.

“Through this dynamic partnership, more than 50 early-stage startups at Embarc Collective will be able to meaningfully engage with TGH InnoVentures regularly. The opportunities that Tampa General will offer startups through TGH InnoVentures, in addition to their reputation as a leading health care provider, will attract new companies to the region. As we work to grow Tampa Bay’s innovation ecosystem, the field of health care will be a key driver, and TGH InnoVentures will be leading the charge.”

Rachel Feinman, who will join Tampa General in the newly created role of vice president for innovation, will help launch and manage TGH InnoVentures. Feinman, a Tampa native and intellectual property attorney with a background in venture capital, comes to Tampa General from the Florida-Israel Business Accelerator (FIBA), where she served as the executive director.

“I am honored to be joining the Tampa General team,” Feinman said. “I am thrilled to help build and lead TGH InnoVentures. The establishment of TGH InnoVentures represents a watershed moment for both the organization and our community. In my previous role at the Florida-Israel Business Accelerator, I witnessed firsthand John and the team’s ability to improve patient experiences and outcomes through innovation inside the hospital.

“Now with TGH InnoVentures, Tampa General will cement its commitment to this type of innovation and problem-solving internally and expand its reach and impact as it supports the next generation of companies working to improve health care delivery and access. TGH InnoVentures will help build a nationally recognized home for innovation right here in Tampa Bay.”

TGH InnoVentures will officially launch in the first quarter of 2021.

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,006-bed non-profit academic medical center, delivers world-class care as the region’s only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. It is also one of the nation’s busiest organ transplant centers. The hospital serves 23 counties around the Tampa Bay region.