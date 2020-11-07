‘Undemocratic, un-American and wrong’: Republicans and Independents group criticize Donald Trump election response

The group Republicans and Independents for Joe Biden is standing by the former Vice President after news of his victory over President Donald Trump Saturday morning. The group is a coalition of current and former Republicans, conservatives, independents and prior Trump voters dedicated to Biden’s election.

“This election has been a difficult, trying time for our country but our institutions and our processes have withstood the pressure and delivered a result amidst the unprecedented backdrop of a pandemic,” said Christie Todd Whitman, former Governor of New Jersey and Chairwoman of the coalition.

The group is funded by The Lincoln Project, a political action committee created in 2019 by a group of former Republican political operatives. The group’s mission was to “defeat President Trump and Trumpism” at the 2020 ballot box.

The Biden and Kamala Harris victory comes after election officials nationwide processed a near-historic number of ballots over the course of the week. The vote-counting process has drawn criticism and lawsuits from Trump and his affiliates, most without evidence to back them up.

In her statement on Biden’s victory, Whitman made clear the election was free and fair and requires a peaceful transfer of power in order to keep with democracy.

“Free and fair elections and the peaceful transfer of power are the hallmarks of our democracy,” she said. “Regardless of who you voted for, we urge our fellow Republicans and all Americans to come together to ensure that this transition happens in an orderly fashion and without delay.”

Trump’s claims of voter fraud have tested the limits of some fellow Republicans while exemplifying devout loyalty among others. In her statement, Whitman called these claims “undemocratic, un-American and wrong.”

“Both campaigns have the constitutional right to avail themselves of the legal system, but there is no evidence to suggest this election was anything but free and fair,” she said. “The American people elected Joe Biden because he has shown that he has the strength of character and experience to bring this country together.”