Jeb Bush congratulates President-elect Joe Biden

Florida’s former Gov. Jeb Bush posted to Twitter Saturday afternoon to congratulate new President-elect Joe Biden.

“Congratulations to President-elect Biden,” Bush said in the post. “I have prayed for our President most of my adult life. I will be praying for you and your success. Now is the time to heal deep wounds. Many are counting on you to lead the way.”

Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th President of the United States on Saturday.

Congratulations to President-elect Biden. I have prayed for our President most of my adult life. I will be praying for you and your success. Now is the time to heal deep wounds. Many are counting on you to lead the way. — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) November 7, 2020

This statement from Bush standing by the President-elect shows support from one of the state’s most prominent Republicans and illustrates the divide within the party over President Trump, especially after the President’s unsubstantiated claim of fraudulent voting.

During his time as a presidential candidate in the 2016 primaries, Bush suffered blistering blows from Trump. Bush tried, over and over, to take the high road and steer clear of Trump’s name-calling.

While Bush never directly endorsed any candidate, it was clear the former Governor was not in support of reelecting Trump. Bush made comments about ads from The Lincoln Project, a political action committee made up of Republican never-Trumpers, saying “I think their ads are great.”

Other key Republicans have spoken out against Trump’s voter fraud claims, including Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a second-term Republican who has not ruled out a 2024 White House bid, according to a report from the Associated Press. He described the President’s claims as “dangerous” and “embarrassing.”

The Lincoln Project came out with a statement earlier Saturday in support of Biden’s election.

“Four years ago the American people made a profound mistake in electing Donald Trump,” the group said in a statement. “Last night, America corrected that mistake and voted in record numbers for Joe Biden, a man of empathy, compassion, and integrity, and Kamala Harris, a woman unafraid to challenge inequality and fight to give a voice to the voiceless.”