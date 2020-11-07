‘Casa Biden’ to celebrate Joe Biden victory in Tampa

Connect with us

Elation and Anger: Catharsis in the streets as election ends
The event will be held at 2910 W. Columbus Drive, Tampa, at 2 p.m.

Casa Biden, Florida’s Democratic Hispanic Headquarters for President-elect Joe Biden, is hosting a victory celebration in Tampa after the news of the former-Vice President’s election. 

The event will be at 2 p.m. at 2910 W. Columbus Drive in Tampa. It will be sponsored and hosted by the Hillsborough County Democratic Hispanic Caucus of Florida and the Hispanic Caucus Casa Biden Committee.

The celebration is one of many following the news of Biden’s victory against President Donald Trump announced Saturday.

Biden worked to target the Hispanic community, especially in Florida. Despite his efforts, the infamous swing state went to Trump 51.2% to 47.9%, or a margin of about 374,394 votes.

In the Tampa Bay area, the Democrat was successful — Biden won the left-leaning districts of Hillsborough County 52.7% to 45.85%, and Pinellas County 49.44% to Trump’s 49.22%, a slim margin of about 1,000 voters.

But Biden ended up surpassing the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win with a victory in Pennsylvania.

The President-elect is expected to speak Saturday night at a drive-in rally outside the convention center in Wilmington, Delaware.

Kelly Hayes

