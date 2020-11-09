Jimmy Patronis appoints three to Citizens Property Insurance board of governors

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced three appointments on Monday to the Citizens Insurance Board (Citizens) and Florida Insurance Guaranty Association.

Patronis appointed Medallion Homes CEO Carlos Beruff to Citizens Board Chair and Burr & Forman attorney Scott Thomas to the Citizens’ Board of Governors.

Additionally, Patronis appointed Dean Mead shareholder Marc Dunbar as the Florida Insurance Guaranty Association representative for the group.

The Florida Legislature created Citizens Property Insurance Corporation in 2002 as a not-for-profit alternative insurer. The corporation exists to provide insurance to property owners who cannot find coverage in the private insurance market.

“As Florida’s insurer of last resort, Citizens has a responsibility to do right by its policyholders and that’s why we’ve put people in place to ensure Citizens’ fully maximizes its value to Florida,” Patronis said in a news release.

Beruff previously served as Chair of Constitution Revision Commission and chair of former Gov. Rick Scott’s Commission on Healthcare and Hospital Funding. He also served on the Southwest Florida Water Management District, the Board of Trustees of State College of Florida and the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority Board.

“His success in the private sector combined with his experience and leadership in government will truly benefit policyholders while holding Citizens accountable,” Patronis said.

Thomas previously served as Florida Elections Commission hair, on the Judicial Nominating Commission for the Fifth District Court of Appeal, and on the University of Florida Alumni Association Board of Directors. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his Juris Doctor from the University of Florida’s College of Law.

“Scott’s legal background and government experience makes him well qualified to oversee the functions of Citizens. Scott knows what it takes to ensure Citizens is crafting and executing policies to protect policyholders,” Patronis said.

Dunbar is a Dean Mead shareholder who currently serves on the Citizens’ Board of Governors. He earned both a Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor from Florida State University.

“Marc is an insurance expert and he’s got an incredible grasp of the law, which will benefit the functions of FIGA well,” Patronis said.

Last week, House Speaker Jose Oliva appointed Lazaro Fields to the Citizens Property Insurance Corporation Board of Governors.