Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Jimmy Patronis appoints three to Citizens Property Insurance board of governors

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida adds nearly another 4K COVID-19 cases Monday

Headlines

Jimmy Patronis appoints three to Citizens Property Insurance board of governors

Citizens Property Insurance Corporation is a not-for-profit alternative insurer.

on

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced three appointments on Monday to the Citizens Insurance Board (Citizens) and Florida Insurance Guaranty Association.

Patronis appointed Medallion Homes CEO Carlos Beruff to Citizens Board Chair and Burr & Forman attorney Scott Thomas to the Citizens’ Board of Governors.

Additionally, Patronis appointed Dean Mead shareholder Marc Dunbar as the Florida Insurance Guaranty Association representative for the group.

The Florida Legislature created Citizens Property Insurance Corporation in 2002 as a not-for-profit alternative insurer. The corporation exists to provide insurance to property owners who cannot find coverage in the private insurance market.

“As Florida’s insurer of last resort, Citizens has a responsibility to do right by its policyholders and that’s why we’ve put people in place to ensure Citizens’ fully maximizes its value to Florida,” Patronis said in a news release.

Conversa_728x90

Beruff previously served as Chair of Constitution Revision Commission and chair of former Gov. Rick Scott’s Commission on Healthcare and Hospital Funding. He also served on the Southwest Florida Water Management District, the Board of Trustees of State College of Florida and the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority Board.

“His success in the private sector combined with his experience and leadership in government will truly benefit policyholders while holding Citizens accountable,” Patronis said.

Thomas previously served as Florida Elections Commission hair, on the Judicial Nominating Commission for the Fifth District Court of Appeal, and on the University of Florida Alumni Association Board of Directors. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his Juris Doctor from the University of Florida’s College of Law.

“Scott’s legal background and government experience makes him well qualified to oversee the functions of Citizens. Scott knows what it takes to ensure Citizens is crafting and executing policies to protect policyholders,” Patronis said.

Dunbar is a Dean Mead shareholder who currently serves on the Citizens’ Board of Governors.  He earned both a Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor from Florida State University.

“Marc is an insurance expert and he’s got an incredible grasp of the law, which will benefit the functions of FIGA well,” Patronis said.  

Last week, House Speaker Jose Oliva appointed Lazaro Fields to the Citizens Property Insurance Corporation Board of Governors.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.