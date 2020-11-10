Personnel note: Patrick Hwu starts as President and CEO at Moffitt Cancer Center

Dr. Patrick Hwu begins his first day as Moffitt’s new President and CEO.

Hwu comes to Moffitt from MD Anderson, where he served as the Head of the Division of Cancer Medicine, the largest division at the number one cancer center in the world.

In that role, Hwu managed 2,500 employees and oversaw $4.6 billion in revenues and $100 million in grant funding, including 9 Spores — the biggest and best National Institutes of Health grants — with 6,000 clinical trial enrollments per year.

Hwu is also president-elect of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer and sits on the external advisory boards of the University of Chicago, University of Virginia, Columbia, Yale and The Moffitt Cancer Centers.

Since 2015, he has been instrumental in forming partnerships with pharma and biotech firms worth $500 million.

Hwu earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Following his service as a house officer in Internal Medicine at The Johns Hopkins Hospital, he completed a fellowship in oncology at the National Cancer Institute, where he continued to work for 10 years as a principal investigator leading tumor immunology studies.

He is a medical oncologist and has been named in the top 1% in his region for patient satisfaction.

In Moffitt, Hwu joins the top-rated cancer center in Florida.

As the state’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and one of only 30 leading cancer centers in the U.S. participating in the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, Moffitt is at the very forefront of cancer centers worldwide in pioneering advances like CAR T-cell therapy.