Board of Education meeting rescheduled as Tropical Storm Eta threatens

A State Board of Education meeting planned for Tuesday in Miami has been rescheduled because of Tropical Storm Eta.

The meeting is now slated to be held at 9 a.m. Nov. 18 at Tallahassee Community College, according to the Florida Department of Education website.

Among the topics is expected to be a presentation about what is described as a “rigor gap.” That presentation comes after the Council of 100, an influential group of business leaders, released a study pointing to a “rigor gap” between grades that high-school students receive and their ability to pass end-of-course exams in Algebra 1 and 10th-grade English language arts, according to a board agenda item.

